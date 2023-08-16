A Port Fairy school playground was awash with green and gold and "Matildas' madness" on Wednesday ahead of the Australian women's World Cup semi-final clash.
St Patrick's Parish Primary School deputy principal Tristan Fay said its staff and students were excited for the match between Australia and England's Lionesses on Wednesday, August 16.
"Everyone's pretty much in the green and gold and there's a lot of excitement in the school as well," Mr Fay said.
He said the move to host a whole school dress-up day was a spontaneous decision made after the Matildas' success against France on Saturday, August 12.
"There's been a lot of talk about the Matildas and their performance right around the school all week so it's definitely something we wanted to get behind," he said.
Mr Fay said the increased soccer coverage and interest in recent weeks had transferred to the playground with more children wanting to follow in the Matildas' footsteps.
"The numbers on the school oval of students playing soccer have dramatically increased in the last few weeks so it was definitely something we thought we'd do.
"We've always had students playing soccer at lunch time, but obviously with all the media attention and chat around there's more and more students participating in the games.
"Some of the staff members have jumped into the soccer games at lunchtime as well which the students have loved."
Mr Fay said the FIFA Women's World Cup was a chance to celebrate women's sport when television coverage was traditionally more male dominated.
"Our students love chatting about the AFL on a Monday morning after the weekend so it's really nice to hear the chat about the women's players," Mr Fay said.
"They know all their names and know their statistics come Monday morning. It's been really nice and positive, not only for our female students, but for our boys as well to really get behind women's sport."
Mr Fay said there would be plenty of interest in the August 16 game and if the Matildas won the school would consider hosting another green and gold dress-up day.
"Maybe we'll have to go even bigger if they make it to the final."
It comes as green and gold scarves, beanies and hats sold-out at Warrnambool's Rebel store this week and Warrnambool Wolves Football Club has seen strong interest from young girls wanting to play.
Meanwhile, a proposed public holiday to honour Australia's women's soccer team should the Matildas win the World Cup would come at a cost to small businesses and customers, an MP and traders fear.
