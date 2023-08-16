Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village's first "fire night" on Saturday August 19 is set to kick off with a bang.
The new event will feature live music, food vendors, a twilight cannon firing and fires along the waterfront - with marshmallows available for toasting.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the aim was to encourage people to embrace the conditions and enjoy a unique event.
"We've seen with the success of the Solstice Search Party that people are willing to rug up and head out for winter events," she said.
"It's all about using the conditions to your advantage.
"The early sunset means things like a cannon firing at dusk and toasting marshmallows on a fire can all be done at a more family-friendly time.
"As well as being home to Australia's richest collection of shipwreck artefacts, Flagstaff Hill really is a haven for kids.
"With the farm animals, the open spaces, and not to mention a working 19th century cannon, they just love it, and this will give everyone a chance to visit Flagstaff Hill for a special event at a very affordable price."
The event will run from 5pm until 10pm.
Tickets are available at the door and cost $5 for adults but entry is free for children and members.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
