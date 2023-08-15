A car flipped following a two-car crash at one of the city's busiest roundabouts on Tuesday evening.
Warrnambool highway patrol Senior Constable Jarrod Pye said the incident happened at the Mortlake Road roundabout about 7pm.
"A vehicle has failed to give to way," he said.
"The offending driver was travelling south into the roundabout and the other vehicle was travelling east from Garden Street.
"They failed to see the vehicle travelling east and unfortunately collided, causing the vehicle to rollover.
"No injuries were recorded and thankfully everyone was okay."
Senior Constable Pye said it was a timely reminder for motorists to take car and double check before entering a roundabout.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
