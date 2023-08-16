Two housemates are determined to help Russells Creek take the next step by winning a final.
The Creekers, in their second consecutive Warrnambool and District league finals series, face Kolora-Noorat in an elimination final at Davidson Oval on Sunday.
Matt Noonan, who is in his first season at the club, is feeling both nerves and excitement for his first-ever senior football final after returning to the sport after a short hiatus.
"I haven't played much finals football before, so I'm keen to get out there and have a crack and see what happens at the end of the day," he said.
In contrast, Tom Smith is a long-time servant at the Mack Oval-based club, starting as a junior more than a decade ago.
Now a senior vice-captain, Smith understands how important a win on Sunday is for the club, which broke a 10-year finals drought in 2022 but failed to move past the first week.
"The history we have up here... we've seen the low-lights but for it to actually be turning around the last couple years, we want to show something from that to prove that we can not just make finals but take that next step," the key forward said.
"I think we've got the group to do it this year."
Noonan, 23, said Smith, 25, was a major reason for his joining Russells Creek this season, with the pair long-time teammates at Nestles Cricket Club before moving in together 12 months ago.
"I had a few years off footy," Noonan said. "Smithy convinced me in the off-season to come across, along with Dean Finlayson."
Smith, a disability support worker, said he and Noonan were "pretty much like brothers" with the time spent together at home and on the sporting field.
The pair celebrated a division one Warrnambool and District cricket premiership together at the Factory in March, with Smith pleased to get Noonan, an in-and-under midfielder, on-board at Creek soon after.
"I love playing with my mates, got a lot here (at Creek)," Smith said. "To add another one has been fantastic."
Noonan said there was plenty of "unpacking" of games on Saturday nights, with sport a big topic of conversation in their house.
The employment consultant is among a handful of new or returning faces injected into Creek's senior group this year, including the likes of Seamus Brady, Dakin Morris and Logan McLeod.
"The experience they've had coming from other leagues, and that leadership aspect, they're great voices around the club and their personalities match," Smith said.
