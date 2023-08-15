WITH its prim red cape and starched white cap, for years, Lorraine Rundle's old nurse's uniform was safely packed away in a cupboard, beside it a soldier's trim dress uniform from her husband Jeff's time in Vietnam.
Now, more than 53 years after their last wearing, the uniforms have been dusted off and take pride of place at the Warrnambool RSL in a display commemorating the 50th anniversary of Australia's exit from the Vietnam War.
Entitled Vietnam, by those who were there, the display coincides with Friday's annual August 18 commemoration of the Battle of Long Tan and Vietnam Veterans' Day. It is the first major exhibition of the conflict to be staged by the Warrnambool RSL.
Lorraine, the daughter of a World War II Caramut soldier settler, was a young nurse when she met Jeff on a blind date back in 1970.
He was just home from a six-month deployment of Vietnam when the pair were invited to a welcome home party for a mate and comrade of Jeff's at the former Shamrock Hotel in Dennington.
Jeff had initially gone to Vietnam as a reinforcement, then serving as a mortarman with the 9th Battalion Royal Australian Regiment before being discharged in July of 1970.
He and Lorraine hit it off and were married, 50 years ago in March, 1973, by a returned Vietnam pastor in the bride's home town of Caramut.
While they travelled in their early years of marriage, Jeff and Lorraine came back to the south-west in 1976 to run a takeaway food shop in Koroit for a decade.
Jeff, now 75, was more recently a delivery driver before retiring, while Lorraine, 73, continued to nurse throughout her working life, retiring six years ago.
Lorraine said her uniform was one from her initial training days in 1968 at the then Warrnambool Base Hospital.
"I thought what's the point of having them in a cupboard, so I offered them for the display," she said.
Friday's commemorative service will be held at the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial at 5.15pm with an address by Warrnambool Vietnam veteran James Affleck. Local musician Gault McCluggage will sing I Was Only 19 and Welcome Home.
Long Tan Day commemorates Australia's most costly battle and one of the defining events of its involvement in the Vietnam War. Outnumbered 10 to one by the Viet Cong, Australia lost 18 soldiers and a further 24 were wounded in the battle fought under driving monsoonal rains in the Long Tan rubber plantation on August 18, 1966.
The day now also recognises the broader contribution of all Australian personnel who served in the Vietnam War from 1962 to 1973. Some 437 young men from the south-west served, four of whom made the ultimate sacrifice.
