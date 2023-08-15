Danny and Sandy's love story will come to life when Warrnambool College students take to the stage to perform cult classic Grease.
A cast of 35 students are putting the finishing touches on their performance ahead of this week's almost sold-out shows, at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre from August 17 to 19.
The Warrnambool College band will perform some of the musical's best-known hits including Summer Nights, Sandy, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You're The One That I Want, Greased Lightnin' and Grease is the Word, while cast members transform into iconic characters including Rizzo and the Pink Ladies and Kenickie and the T-Birds.
Producer Kerry Cheeseman and director Kerry Ziegeler have been working with students at weekly rehearsals since February, alongside vocal coach and local musician Gabby Steel.
"Its been really good," Mrs Ziegeler said. "We've had some wonderful pieces of work and a great deal of fun.
"Most of the choreography has been done by the cast who have done an amazing job telling the story through dance."
She said it was great to see the students' confidence and performance skills grow and the production come together.
"I just love it," Mrs Ziegeler said. "I love watching the story evolve from the start, when everyone doesn't know what they're doing, to this well-choreographed piece of work.
"They've been such a great crew in terms of their performance values, they work really well together and they're very supportive as a performance troupe and they all help each other out."
Mrs Ziegeler said about 70 people were involved in the show including cast, crew, musicians, staff, parents and community members who were all looking forward to opening night.
"It's a big team and a lot of parents have assisted, as well as other staff from within the school," she said.
"The parents have created most of the sets, they'll be doing the make-up and have helped us with costumes so it's been great.
"I work with the Primary Performers team as well and our model is around community involvement and getting as many voices into the development of the show as you can."
Tickets are available from the Lighthouse Theatre. Limited seats remain for the August 18 and 19 shows.
