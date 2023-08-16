Former Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins is coming to Warrnambool.
Best known for her role in the Australian children's entertainment group The Wiggles, she is bringing her Emma Memma Twirly Tour to the Lighthouse Theatre on September 16.
The tickets will go on sale on Friday, August 18, at 10am.
Watkins will also have her Butterfly Bus with her friends Elvin Melvin, BB Butterfly and Waffles The Wombat.
Families are encouraged to dress in Emma Memma and Elvin Melvin's favourite colours: orange, pink and green.
Watkins was part of The Wiggles for 11 years, nine of those as the Yellow Wiggle, until 2021.
The dancer and filmmaker left the group to spend more time at home, focus on completing her PhD and to work with the deaf community.
Watkins has since forged a solo career as Emma Memma.
She began performing when she was three, undertaking classes in ballet, Irish, hip-hop, tap and contemporary dance.
This isn't the first time Watkins has played in the south-west - she was on stage at the Port Fairy Folk Festival with The Unusual Commoners in 2020 and with The Wiggles in Warrnambool in 2018.
She also married her partner, former Brauer College student Oliver Brian, in Tyrendarra in 2022.
The Warrnambool show is suitable for children under five and will run on September 16 from 10am.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.