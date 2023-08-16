The Standard
Emma Memma Twirly Tour September 16 Warrnambool Lighthouse Theatre show

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 16 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
Emma Watkins aka Emma Wiggle aka former Yellow Wiggle, performing on stage at Port Fairy Folk Festival. She is bringing her Emma Memma Twirly Tour to the Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool on September 16, 2023.
Former Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins is coming to Warrnambool.

