Red-stained glove found in stolen car after offender defaced shop window

A man who stole a $15,000 car and defaced the shopfront of a Heywood business with red paint has been jailed.
Heywood's Will Pickett, 33, was arrested over the theft and criminal damage after police found his DNA inside a red-stained glove left inside the stolen car in February 2022.
The man appeared remotely in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 15, where he accepted a sentence indication of three months' jail and a six-month loss of licence.
The court heard Pickett attended Heywood Automotive in Edgar Street in the early hours of February 13 last year and used red paint to deface the front window.
The graffiti included the words 'burn city', '3216', 'WG' and 'Made in China'.
An empty red pain tin was left at the scene.
Then at a home address in Heywood, a victim was alerted to the fact their $15,000 car was being stolen.
The victim rushed out to see the vehicle turning south on the Henty Highway.
The car was later seen at a Portland service station where the offender was seen fleeing on foot.
The car was towed to Portland police station where a search uncovered numerous items covered in red paint, including a pair of gardening gloves and a torch.
Pickett's DNA was found inside one of the two gloves.
The man initially denied the offending and had appeared in court on Tuesday for a contest mention, claiming identity was an issue.
But he pleaded guilty to the offences after magistrate Gerard Lethbridge gave the sentence indication.
Pickett has been in custody on remand since August 24 last year when he was charged with an aggravated home invasion and refused bail.
That case is next listed in the County Court for a directions hearing.
The court heard Pickett was jailed for 28 days in January for offences including breaching a community correction order.
The magistrate said Pickett's life was getting "a bit depressing", which he agreed with.
"When you were younger you got in some really serious strife but now, when you're a man in yours 30s... what are you doing?" Mr Lethbridge said.
Pickett told the court he was heavily using drugs at the time of the offending after the break down of a long-term relationship.
"That's when life came crumbling down for me," he said.
"I'm trying to better myself."
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
