Whiskey-soaked tales have left a trail throughout the south-west but mystery surrounds how an overseas movement managed to make one country town go without for years.
New donations have driven a group of volunteers at the Cobden and District Historical Society to find out how the Temperance movement drove the area to become a dry town for up to seven years.
Member Jennifer Kripp said the donation of an original ledger from 1896, a pledge, and three magazines dating back to the 1900s had sparked the mission.
"The Baker family were early settlers in Cobden and Jancourt and they were the ones who started the movement, with the help of other settlers including Thomas Shenfield - they donated those items to us," she said.
"The original settlers were strongly religious people and they got the hotels dry for about seven years.
"Nowadays you'd never get that to happen - not in a hundred years."
Ms Kripp explained the Temperance movement campaigned against the consumption of alcohol and began in England in the 1830s before spreading to Australia, where meetings were known as 'tents'.
She said the first tent was established in Victoria in 1861, with Cobden soon to follow when the 'Never Fail Tent no.91' was founded in 1868.
A contemporary magazine donated to the society showed the Camperdown tent ('no.45 Hampden Temperance Hall') preceded Cobden, followed by Warrnambool ('no.94 Lady Bay Temperance Hall'), Terang ('no.170 Terang Botanical') and Portland ('no. 234 Dawn of Hope, Henty's building').
To join, a person had to sign a pledge to abstain from all alcohol.
Land was purchased to build a temperance hall in Cobden in 1970, and by 1880 the town was also home to two temperance hotels.
More information about the movement is needed. Those who can offer assistance should contact the historical society by emailing jmkripp@hotmail.com or dgribble42@bigpond.com.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.