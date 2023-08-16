SHAUN Gleeson remembers rolling into Warrnambool Seahawks' training as a young basketballer with an even younger teammate in tow.
The Queensland-raised point guard's strong family ties to the Victorian coastal town - his uncle is former NBA assistant coach Trevor - meant he spent a couple of years honing his craft in the Big V.
One emerging Seahawk was none other than a fresh-faced Nathan Sobey who went on to represent Australia at Olympic Games and World Cup level.
Ironically both Gleeson, now 37, and Sobey, now 33, are based up north, the latter a star for NBL side Brisbane Bullets.
"I used to live with Daniel Bowman when his dad (John) was the (club) president and Sobes' house was on the way so I'd pick him up on a Tuesday and Thursday (for training) the year I lived down there," Gleeson told The Standard.
"Watching him take off and what he's done has been unbelievable. I've always kept an eye on his journey."
Gleeson paved the way for Sobey to see the NBL dream was attainable.
After a couple of seasons with the Seahawks - the most recent their 2008 campaign - he enjoyed stints at the now-defunct Gold Coast Blaze and Sydney Kings.
"I pretty much had the best seat in the house - sat on the bench most of the games - I had two games where Gold Coast Blaze actually played against Trevor (when he was coaching Townsville) and I got to play so that was pretty cool," he reflected.
"It was a big jump from the state league. You go from being one of the better players and then you have to start all over again. There's very little room for error. It was a great experience."
Basketball has always been a part of Gleeson's life.
His dad Shane grew up in Warrnambool and was immersed in the sport.
"I'd go down there quite a bit growing up and I loved it," Gleeson said.
"My grandmother Margaret was quite heavily involved in the basketball community.
"I would go back and forth each season. I really liked the community feel about Warrnambool.
"It was going from one beach city to another - a little bit different weather. I think Warrnambool is really pretty and I love it."
Gleeson, who lives on the Gold Coast and runs a student accommodation business, had fond memories of his stint with the Seahawks.
As an emerging player - he was between the ages of 18 and 21 when he suited up for the club - the chance to learn from experienced American imports Bobby Cunningham and Tim Gainey, then in early stages of a Big V career which has since celebrated 350 games, was invaluable.
"We had quite a successful year and then the next year I don't think we won a game. We had a really young age group," Gleeson said.
"Looking back it was good for my development because I could play through mistakes. We had a lot of high school kids going up against grown men athletes.
"We played really hard, we just didn't have the talent or experience to tie games over for a win.
"I had the experience of playing with Tim Gainey and Bobby Cunningham who were big influences on me when I was down there at a young age.
"They gave a lot of time and energy in helping me develop, Lester Pickett too. They'd take me into the stadiums and we'd workout. That helped me establish work ethic."
Gainey, who hails from Colorado, remains a confidante for Gleeson.
"I still speak to Tim. If there's any kid I feel has potential to go over there (to an American college) and do well, I will reach out to Tim first to see if he has any connections," he said.
"He came over here quite young, I think he came over here at 23 and he just adapted to Australian and Warrnambool culture pretty easily.
"I still have family down there (in Warrnambool) and they speak very highly of Tim and what he does for a lot of the young kids growing up."
Gleeson said Warrnambool's community feel meant there was better access to inside courts for additional practice - something he was grateful for during his time down south.
"It was one of the biggest drawcards for me to go down to Warrnambool because it was so hard to work on your game on the Gold Coast," he said.
Gleeson, who celebrated his 37th birthday with a trip to Europe and the United Kingdom earlier this year, took a step back from basketball during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I own a student accommodation complex on the Gold Coast. We're affiliated with Griffith University which makes my job a lot easier filling the rooms," he said.
"I was pretty heavily involved in coaching in the club, school and representative levels but over the past few years I have just focused in on the business."
The lure lingers and Gleeson, who played for a number of NBL1 North clubs, knows at some stage he'll reinvest in the sport.
"I feel as though because you get competitive, it consumes you a little bit," he said.
"The intention is to reach out and help with this team and all of a sudden you're coaching three or four times a week and it's like 'how did that happen?'
"I might get back into it but at the moment I just like going down and watching an NBL1 game.
"When Trevor was coaching over at Toronto, I'd always follow the Raptors' games too."
Australia will start its FIBA World Cup campaign against Finland on Friday, August 25.
The Boomers, with the likes of Josh Giddey, Dyson Daniels and Patty Mills suiting up, are ranked three in the world with a medal an achievable goal.
"I have two mates still involved - I played with Chris Goulding and Nick Kay - and I think they are in the race to make the World Cup squad which I think they should," Gleeson said.
"You're always more interested when you know a couple of the guys and you played with them and want them to succeed."
Closer to home, the NBL's rapid rise since his last game for Sydney in 2014 has pleased Gleeson.
"It's gone bananas since Larry (Kestelman) has come in," he said of the astute owner, who took over the competition in 2015.
"It was what it was missing. A lot of people running it before were ex-basketball players that lacked a little bit of the business experience Larry had.
"He came in and treated it like a business. It is great for the sport - you are seeing more and more Australian kids playing in the NBA and more young American kids wanting to play in the NBL because they see it as a pathway.
"Even now in the NBL1 you're seeing players who have had NBA experience and you would have never seen that 10, 15 years ago."
