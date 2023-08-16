The Standardsport
Ex-Warrnambool basketballer Shaun Gleeson reflects on Big V, NBL career

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 16 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:00pm
Queensland-based Shaun Gleeson, pictured in Italy earlier this year, and as a young Warrnambool Seahawks basketballer in 2008. Picture supplied, file picture
SHAUN Gleeson remembers rolling into Warrnambool Seahawks' training as a young basketballer with an even younger teammate in tow.

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

