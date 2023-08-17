A versatile property | On the Land

Gently undulating and arranged into 26 paddocks, Chrome Park is ideal for a number of agricultural pursuits such as crops, hay production, wool growing, prime lamb and beef cattle production.
Pastures have been sown with clover mixes and Victorian and annual ryegrass.
Farming improvements on a mere 21 acre slice of this large holding include a three-stand raised-board shearing shed with timber yards, a large five-bay hay shed, a large machinery shed with a workshop, steel cattle yards, horse stables and numerous additional sheds.
Water is stored in a 36 metre bore, along with tanks, troughs and dams.
The property also has two homesteads, each with four bedrooms. One was made in 2005 from Mt Gambier stone, the other in 1978 using red brick. Each has an established garden and both are well designed with large living, kitchen and dining areas along with indoor and outdoor entertaining areas.
