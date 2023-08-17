The Standard
Chrome Park, near Branxholme

By On the Land
August 17 2023 - 11:45am
A versatile property | On the Land
511.16 hectares (1263 acres)

  • Chrome Park, near Branxholme
  • Expressions of interest close 1pm September 7 unless sold prior
  • AGENCY: Charles Stewart
  • CONTACT: Andrew Dufty 0419 842 929, Nick Adamson 0418 571 589, or Leeson White 0448 226 579
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Gently undulating and arranged into 26 paddocks, Chrome Park is ideal for a number of agricultural pursuits such as crops, hay production, wool growing, prime lamb and beef cattle production.

