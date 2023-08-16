Community groups in a small town are rallying together to help make its inaugural gift meeting a major success.
The Mortlake Gift, scheduled to run at D.C. Farran Oval on Sunday, October 15, is among a double-header weekend to kick off the Victorian Athletics League's 2023-24 season alongside the Cobden Gift, which will run on the Saturday.
Among those pitching in on the day are Terang Mortlake Football Netball Club's junior players, Mortlake Recreation Reserve Committee of Management, Mortlake Cricket Club, along with Mortlake Lions Club, while Mortlake College P12 and St Colman's Primary School students will help mark the tracks in the lead-up to the event.
Jacob Densley, the man who spearheaded the creation of both the Mortlake and Cobden gifts, said they were hoping to lean into a highland theme at Mortlake. He has enlisted Western Victorian Axemen's Association for a wood-chopping demonstration and Warrnambool and District Pipes and Drums to perform on the day.
Mortlake Recreation Reserve committee members Noel McConnell and Jacinta Wareham agreed the gift was a positive event for the town.
"This is another thing the ground can bring to the community," McConnell said.
"We're pretty pleased with our facilities, so it's another opportunity to show it off."
Wareham said the event was a great opportunity to bring different people into the Mortlake community.
"It has that economic flow-on effect for businesses," she said. "And it's just good to have community events here."
She believed seeing Victoria's best runners would help inspire Mortlake's youth.
"It's great for our young kids in our community to see all the other opportunities they can experience if they branch out," she said.
Mortlake Cricket Club's Simon Ritchie and Ian Mahnke said their club was right behind the event.
"It's very exciting," Ritchie said. "We're up for the challenge."
The cricket club will help set up in the morning, before running. to help run a canteen, barbecue and bar on the day, while it will run a function still is discussions around a possible function to run that evening.
Densley confirmed there was slight variation between events at the Cobden and Mortlake gifts to offer athletes' variation.
Cobden will run a 100-metre Gift and 300-metre event, while Mortlake will conduct a 120-metre Gift and 400-metre race.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
