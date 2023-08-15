Award-winning educator Anita Collins will showcase the latest research on music learning improving brain development and helping student outcomes when she visits Warrrnambool this week.
The Bigger Better Brains founder is recognised for her unique work in translating the scientific research of neuroscientists and psychologists to the everyday parent, teacher and student about music's benefits for brain development.
The internationally-recognised music educator, researcher, author and ABC presenter will host a range of professional and community sessions at Warrnambool's Deakin University on August 17 and 18.
Dr Collins will highlight research which has found how quality, sequential and continuous developmental music education improves children's brain development.
The research shows how music exercises and builds neural pathways, enhancing student wellbeing and social skills and increasing school engagement and educational attainment.
Educators from the South West Music Education Centre have brought the visiting forum to Warrnambool.
SWMEC co-director Hannah O'Neill said recent neuroscience research showed targeted music activities for as little as 15 minutes a day could significantly enhance children's brain development.
"We are excited to have such an expert as Dr Collins come to Warrnambool to explain the current research and how including music activities in the school day can fuel school improvement and engagement," Ms O'Neill said.
"The science shows music education develops thinking and learning skills, lifts literacy and numeracy standards and builds social inclusion and enhances wellbeing.
"It has been shown that early exposure to music activities activates social, behavioural and academic benefits that continue throughout a child's education, which is why it's so important for children to learn music in primary school or earlier.
"We hope lots of educators, wellbeing teams, youth and family services' workers and the general public will take this unique opportunity to come along and hear Dr Collins' speak. We have sessions for everyone."
Dr Collins' work first came to prominence when she wrote the script for the highly successful TEDEd video, How playing an instrument benefits your brain, followed by her TEDx Talk, what if every child had music education from birth?
She is known for her role as on-screen expert for the 2018 ABC documentary Don't Stop the Music documentary and was awarded the inaugural Australian Women in Music award for music education in 2019.
This week's public sessions include 'Brainwaves' - Bigger Better Brains on August 17 from 4pm at Deakin University. (This is a paid event - register online at eventbrite) followed by a free Music Learning and the Brain community forum from 6pm at the university's building B.
There are various free sessions for school principals, educators, youth services' wellbeing teams and music and instrumental tutors on August 17 and 18, which have been funded by support from south-west philanthropic trusts.
To book individual sessions go to trybooking.com/events/landing/1094385 or email swmecevents@gmail.com for more information.
