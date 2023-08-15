The Standard
Television presenter, music educator Anita Collins visits south-west

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 15 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:20pm
Award-winning educator, researcher and writer Anita Collins is passionate about brain development and music learning. She wrote the script for the online education video 'How playing an instrument benefits your brain' which is one of the most-watched TED Ed videos. The Bigger Better Brains founder is in Warrnambool this week and will present a number of professional and community sessions.
Award-winning educator Anita Collins will showcase the latest research on music learning improving brain development and helping student outcomes when she visits Warrrnambool this week.

MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

