Keeping feral pigs out of Warrnambool's city boundaries and controlling foxes along the beach are among the top priorities in a new council policy.
Getting rabbits under control is also in the council's radar with the population bouncing back despite efforts to keep numbers down.
The draft Pest Plant and Animal Framework, which outlines the council's responsibilities to manage pest plant and animals, has been released for public feedback.
Since European settlement, vegetation has been significantly modified and many introduced animals have become naturalised.
Introduced plant species now outnumber the Indigenous plants along Warrnambool's coast.
According to the Warrnambool Coast Vegetation Management Plan, the coastal reserve contained 98 Indigenous and 105 introduced plant species.
A bid to control rabbits before the summer influx to the city's caravan parks failed to reduce the population.
"Prior to summer, we baited and bombed burrows with moderate success but numbers have bounced back plus," the document says.
On Middle Island where penguins have been the target of numerous fox attacks, efforts to eradicate pest animals has not reduced the population.
"Fox population eradication has not been as effective as expected," it says.
The priority actions in the framework include:
Also high on the list of priorities was reducing the impact of cats on the environment, flagging bylaws to contain domestic cats.
Any actions - which would be carried out over a 10-year timeframe - would be subject to council budgets.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said there were a lot of people in the community who were "very concerned" about the processes and methods the council used to deal with pest plants and animals.
Cr Ziegeler and Cr Ben Blain urged anyone with concerns to review the new policy.
"It's an important policy. It's going to shape how we see and how deal with plants and pests moving forwards," Cr Blain said.
He said a lot of work had been done with Parks Victoria. Eastern Maar, Glenelg Hopkins Management Authority, Birdlife Australia and the Landcare groups on the policy.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the aim of the new framework was to manage and protect the environment.
