Walter Burleigh enjoyed an impressive cricketing and football career, winning three premierships with Nirranda Cricket Club after his father had done so. He goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.
AT A GLANCE:
Born: Warrnambool on February 2, 1952.
Wife: Merrill. Children: Michelle, Victoria and Samuel.
Parents: Graham and Jean. Siblings: Austine and Golda.
Education: Nullawarre Primary School before going to the old annexe in Hyland Street and finishing at North Technical School in Warrnambool.
Sporting highlight: Playing for the Nirranda Cricket Club when they won the premiership in 1983-84.
We'll talk about your cricket career shortly but you were also a handy footballer. Where did your footy career begin?
I would have been 14 years old and I started playing for Nirranda's under 17 side. I played in the under 17s for a couple of seasons before making my senior debut with Nirranda.
I had four years playing footy for Nirranda and in that time I won the 1972 best and fairest in the old Purnim Heytesbury Football Association when I was playing for Nirranda.
South Warrnambool got in contact with me to join them for the 1973 season and I jumped at the chance to play at the higher level. I had three seasons with South Warrnambool playing there in 1973, '74 and '75.
The Roosters won the flag in 1974 and I was dropped for the grand final after sitting on the bench for the second semi-final.
I was disappointed to miss out but the biggest disappointment was no one from the club told me that I was going to be dropped.
They used to announce the footy teams on the radio on the Thursday night at 9pm.
I had been to training that night and got home and put on the radio and they said I was dropped from the side. No one from the club got in contact with me.
The reserves and seniors were playing in grand finals in 1974. We had a bus leaving the Friendlies to go to Mortlake and a couple of my mates said they were surprised I was dropped.
The seniors won the flag and I played in the reserves premiership side. Les Baillie was the reserves coach.
Did you play with South Warrnambool in 1975 after being dropped from the 1974 senior premiership side?
I stayed at South Warrnambool for the 1975 season before going out to be captain-coach at Scotts Creek in 1976.
How much money were you paid to be captain-coach of Scotts Creek in 1976?
I was paid $100 a game. We won two games for the year. It was the most enjoyable year of footy I had in my career.
There was just a great bunch of players and people connected with the club. Sadly the club folded many years ago.
I was appointed as the assistant coach at South Rovers in 1977. Vince Moloney was the senior playing- coach. Vince was a great player.
We made the finals in 1977 and I took over as playing coach at South Rovers in 1978. We missed the finals.
I thought I would retire in 1979 but halfway through the season I reconsidered the decision and went to play for Nirranda again.
We lost the grand final to Simpson by seven points. I ended up retiring after the 1979 grand final.
Walter, who were some of the good players that you played with or against in your career?
I would have to say Koroit's Peter 'Barney' Doolan was a very good player when I was playing for South Warrnambool.
I used to play at centre-half-back and Barney gave me the run around a few times when I played on him. He was a tough player.
Ian Marshall, who used to play for Port Campbell, was pretty good and I reckon Greg Johnson was a star teammate when I was at South Warrnambool.
Let's go back to your cricket career. Who was the first cricket club you played for?
I started out playing for St John's Cricket Club in Warrnambool. They used to play on Saturday mornings.
I was lucky my parents would bring me in from the farm at Nullaware to play cricket with St John's with the juniors before I played in B grade. Colin Hurford, Alan Patten and Ian Wooles played with St Johns in that era.
Once my junior career was over at St John's Cricket Club I went and played with Nirranda. They had some top players at Nirranda including John Haberfield, John Gillin and Max Dalton. The majority of players who played cricket for Nirranda back in that era came off farms.
What was your highest score with Nirranda?
I made 172 runs in one game against Ecklin at Nirranda. I was extremely lucky to have played in three premiership sides with the club back in 1983-84, 1984-85 and 1987-88.
We also won two one-day competitions. I also represented the association at country week on a few occasions and won the association bowling award.
During your cricket career did you get many wickets?
I got seven wickets for 25 runs in one game and picked up a couple of five-wicket hauls during my career.
What about administration-wise, did you hold any roles at the Nirranda Cricket Club?
Yes. I've filled a few different jobs over the years including secretary, president and club captain.
I'm proud that I'm a life member of the club. My dad Graham was heavily involved with the club and played in premiership sides in 1933-34, 1938-39 and 1945-46. It was great that I could carry on the family tradition.
I don't go to many Nirranda games now. I keep a close eye on the results and I've got to congratulate the people who are running the club now. They are doing a wonderful job to ensure a small country cricket club is still going strong.
Walter, what about your time growing up in Nullawarre? I take it that you were grew up on a farm?
Yes. My parents had a dairy farm which had 226 acres and I run it today but its been a beef farm for seven years. It's been in the family for more than 70 years.
My siblings and I were always outside working and playing games when we were young. I've got fond memories of when I was young our old horse would cart the milk from our dairy on the back of the trailer down to the front gate.
There was no refrigeration. We used to have old potato bags sewn together and use them as a blanket to cover the milk cans and we would pour cold water over them to keep the milk cool while the lorry from the milk factory would pick up the milk at our front gate.
How's your health?
Everything is great. I had a health scare about 12 years ago when doctors found out after I had a blood test that I had leukaemia.
I was lucky that John Hounsell and his medical team looked after me. I had three doses of chemotherapy and was out of action for a while but everything has been really good for more than 10 years. I have check-ups every six months and I'm feeling great.
It's when you have a health scare that it puts your life into perspective.
