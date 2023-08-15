The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Nullawarre farmer recalls his successful multi-sport career

By Tim Auld
Updated August 15 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nullawarre's Walter Burleigh was successful as a cricketer and a footballer. Picture by Sean McKenna
Nullawarre's Walter Burleigh was successful as a cricketer and a footballer. Picture by Sean McKenna

Walter Burleigh enjoyed an impressive cricketing and football career, winning three premierships with Nirranda Cricket Club after his father had done so. He goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.