A Warrnambool and District league senior football side determined to climb the ladder in 2024 has re-signed its coach and started a recruiting drive to bolster its playing stocks.
Leigh Anderson has recommitted at Dennington for a second season, eager to build on the promising signs the Dogs displayed during his first campaign in charge.
The Dogs, who won four of their 18 matches, want to add experience to an up-and-coming list.
"The club is firing off-field so we just have to get on-field going which is going to come back to recruiting which we are fully under way with now," Anderson told The Standard.
"We identified we need some big, key players in to help our group out because they are still young."
Anderson said Dennington needed to add players "across the board".
"They're not easy to come by, as everyone knows, but we need some backs, we need some forwards and we definitely need some midfielders," he said.
The non-playing mentor said the bulk of the Dogs' 2023 list had recommitted and there was an air of optimism around the club.
"Individually we had players get better in their games, in their craft, so that was pleasing," Anderson said.
"Jordy Garner had a really good year. He went through the ruck with big Nick (Alexandrou) and Jordy evolved as the year went on.
"Bronte Baker is still only 22. He won our best and fairest on the weekend, so they're the guys we really need to work with."
Dennington wants to improve its fitness and already has plans in place for its pre-season to elevate the players' aerobic capacity.
"Speaking to a majority of the guys they realise fitness was massive and they probably thought they were fit until we got into footy and realised they were a long way behind the better sides," Anderson said.
"They'll be undergoing a pre-season with Matty Farmer. He's going to be our running coach over the summer and with us finishing on the weekend, we'll probably get back into it earlier than most clubs."
Anderson, who will again work with assistant coach Ben Thornton "who does a power of work behind the scenes", said he had enjoyed his time at Dennington and wanted to help the Dogs return to finals football.
"It's just a really good club. I love being involved out there and I like coaching so I feel like I have a lot more to give in that sense," he said.
"I've got a good rapport with most of the players and they're all keen to go around again."
