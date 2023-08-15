They may look like they're wagging school but dozens of students sipping on smoothies and shooting hoops are breaking down long-held stigmas.
Smoothie bikes and scavenger hunts were used on August 15's Come Say G'day Day to teach school children that Warrnambool's Brophy Family & Youth Services was not just a crisis space.
Communications coordinator Nick Ansell said the event was a rare opportunity to showcase the array of programs and services the organisation provided.
"A lot of our work is around client confidentiality and safety, so we don't often have the opportunity to say 'this is everything we do as an organisation, come in and say hello'," he said.
"There can be a bit of an idea that Brophy only works in the crisis space, that's an important part of the work we do, but there is a section of our work that isn't crisis-driven and really just with the aim of improving peoples' lives.
"We service clients and of all ages, a lot of our work is in the youth space and some examples of that may be stoked surf therapy, which is about surfing, eating, yarning and using the ocean as a way to benefit your mental health.
"Our L to Ps program is another example for young people who don't have access to a car, they can come in and get their hours up.
"It's crazy how diverse the organisation is so it's good to just open it up, bring people through and say 'this is everything we do, if there's anything you need to access these programs, here's how you can do it'."
Warrnambool College year seven student Brooklyn Maddocks said he was unaware of the services available to him before attending the open day.
"I knew nothing about (Brophy) - I never knew where the place was, it's all kind of new for me," he said.
"It's great to come together and have fun as a group and enjoy ourselves.
"I was shooting some hoops before and playing basketball, I had to spin a wheel to win some prizes, I've got a smoothie, I did some scavenger hunts and I'm having lots of fun."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
