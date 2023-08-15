Warrnambool residents woke up to a frosty morning on Tuesday, August 15, with the temperature reaching a low of -0.6 degrees.
A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said it was the coldest winter morning for Warrnambool in 2023 when it hit -0.6 degrees at 6.07am.
"The last time it was colder was in July of 2022 when it was -0.9," the BOM spokeswoman said.
"The last time it was this cold on an August morning was 2017."
She said it was also the coldest winter day since 2022, for Hamilton, Casterton and Mortlake at -1 degree.
"The reason why it was so cold this morning was because of a strong high pressure system sitting over south- west Victoria which resulted in clear skies and light winds allowing those minimum temperatures to drop out," the spokeswoman said.
It comes a day after Warrnambool recorded its lowest maximum temperature of 12.7 degrees.
The BOM spokeswoman said the cold city mornings would continue on Wednesday.
"It looks like we're going to have a little bit more wind around the morning in the south-west which might mean the temperatures aren't quite as cool," the spokeswoman said.
She said the minimum temperatures would increase as cold fronts passed through.
"We'll see showers in the south-west and wind developing in the far south-west on Wednesday evening and persisting through Thursday and Friday."
The spokeswoman said elsewhere in the region, Port Fairy, with 1.5 degrees and Dartmoor with -1.7 had their coldest winter days in July compared to the same time period in 2021.
It's believed Warrnambool's lowest recorded temperature was -3.6 at the airport in 1994, with the Warrnambool post office (recorded up until 1983) hitting a low of -1.9 in 1960.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
