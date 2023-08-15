The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Weather
Watch

Warrnambool reaches low of -0.6 degrees on August 15

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 15 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ice on a car windscreen shows Warrnambool had its coldest winter day for 2023 with a low of -0.6 degrees on August 15. Picture file
Ice on a car windscreen shows Warrnambool had its coldest winter day for 2023 with a low of -0.6 degrees on August 15. Picture file

Warrnambool residents woke up to a frosty morning on Tuesday, August 15, with the temperature reaching a low of -0.6 degrees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.