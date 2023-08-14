Bushfield Recreation Reserve in North Warrnambool hosted week two of the Hampden league junior finals series on Sunday, with Warrnambool taking on Hamilton Kangaroos in the 13 and under reserves netball and Hamilton Kangaroos playing South Warrnambool in the under 14 football. The Standard photographer Anthony Brady captured all of the action.
