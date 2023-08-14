The Standard
ONLINE GALLERY: Hampden league junior football and netball finals week two

Updated August 15 2023 - 9:41am, first published 9:09am
Bushfield Recreation Reserve in North Warrnambool hosted week two of the Hampden league junior finals series on Sunday, with Warrnambool taking on Hamilton Kangaroos in the 13 and under reserves netball and Hamilton Kangaroos playing South Warrnambool in the under 14 football. The Standard photographer Anthony Brady captured all of the action.

