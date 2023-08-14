While increased collaboration between south-west council's is on the increase, any talk of further amalgamation is not even on the radar.
Warrnambool City councillors voted unanimously to join forces with Moyne Shire for design consultancy services.
The council has teamed up with Corangamite, Moyne, Glenelg and even Colac Otway shire to carry out a number of services including roads, technology and its aged services review.
But Warrnambool council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said that didn't mean further amalgamation across the south-west was on the cards.
"Corangamite and Warrnambool have historically done a join procurement for road sealing which means we can save some money," he said.
"We've been working with Glenelg around looking at animal pound services.
"The share ICT between Warrnambool, Moyne and Corangamite is the biggest project but then there are a range of others."
Mr Mason said they were sharing services and resources because it lead to better services for ratepayers or cost savings.
"I can emphatically say that it's not on the cards," Mr Mason said.
"And that's just because it's not on anyone's agenda.
"That would be a process that would be driven by state government and I don't hear or see anything that suggests it's on the agenda at all.
"It's not on anyone's radar. It's not even been discussed."
The tender for design consultancy services aim to provide a panel contract that can be used to more efficiently undertake works for individual projects.
The services include registered building architects, engineers, surveyors, geotechnical experts and town planning, including heritage advisers.
Cr Ben Blain said there was a mix of local and metropolitan consultants selected.
"The collaborative procurement with Moyne, I do believe it has given us a larger pool of candidates to draw from moving forward," Cr Blain said.
"That's been a real plus."
Mayor Debbie Arnott said working with Moyne should give the city a better result.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
