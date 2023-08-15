Animal lover Kelly Molan knows the pain of losing a pet and now she wants to make the experience easier for others.
Kelly and husband Greg have taken over pet cremation business More Than a Mate which they run at Skibo, near Camperdown.
Ms Molan said running the business was about 12 years in the making.
"My husband and I used to have a cabin where we used to holiday in Donovans in South Australia," she said.
"The people next door had a dog for 17 years and they just loved him to death.
"We knew him and our kids grew up with him."
Ms Molan said when the dog died there was nowhere in the area for the family to get him cremated.
"It cost them an absolute fortune to ship him off and get him cremated," she said.
Ms Molan said she looked into opening the business at the time but it was "just too expensive".
"When this thing came up for sale on buy, swap and sell, I was like 'this is just meant to be'," she said.
Ms Molan said it gave people the opportunity to commemorate their pets as they would for any family member.
"People nowadays you don't just get a dog and put it in the backyard, they are a part of the family," she said.
Ms Molan said people were grateful they no longer had to travel to Warrnambool to access the region's other service.
"They can come to us or we can go to them or whatever they need at the time," she said.
Ms Molan said while it was a change from her role as Cobdenhealth Family Practice manager "you still see people at their worst".
Greg and his family also run Molan Plumbing and Civil from the site, among other businesses.
The family is also animal lovers, having owned dogs, cats, cockatiels, budgies, an axolotl (Mexican walking fish), gold fish, guinea pigs, hermit crabs, chickens, a rooster and a duck.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
