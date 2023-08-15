More: An exciting last month of the season gives plenty of reason to be optimistic about what lies ahead, with the Cats unearthing some talent, in particular on the attacking end with Emma Stacey and Maddison Drake a potent duo, while Bec Hunt had a strong season in the mid-court and Amy McGillivray gave her all each week. But the Cats only mustered up three wins for the season and will be hoping they can rapidly improve on that in 2024.