The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

WDFNL 2023 netball report cards: Where to next for sides which missed out on finals?

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Collegians' Grace Bell and Russells Creek's Hannah Van Zyl in action this season. Pictures by Anthony Brady
Old Collegians' Grace Bell and Russells Creek's Hannah Van Zyl in action this season. Pictures by Anthony Brady

The Warrnambool and District league A grade netball home-and-away season has come to an end, with five teams eliminated from the premiership race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.