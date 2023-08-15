The Warrnambool and District league A grade netball home-and-away season has come to an end, with five teams eliminated from the premiership race.
The Standard analyses the 2023 campaigns of the bottom-five sides and how they can bounce back into finals contention next season.
Sixth - Eight wins, nine losses, 83.12 per cent
Best win: The round 14 victory against Panmure away from home was a huge upset and very nearly shook up the top-five placings. It was the Dogs at their very best.
Areas to improve: Defensively the Dogs were every bit a finals-calibre outfit but on the attacking end had issues gelling through the season, largely due to some unavailability and injuries. An average of just more than 40 goals a game isn't enough to play finals so they will need to make that a focus in the off-season.
More: The Dogs played some gritty netball throughout the season and have a lot of talent in their squad, with the likes of midcourter Emily Manuell, defender Ruby Wright and goalie Zoe Fleming in particular enjoying strong seasons and managed to stay in touch with finals all season. The foundations are there for a serious tilt at finals but they may need to add some more recruits to challenge.
Overall grade: C+
Seventh - Six wins, 12 losses, 79.22 per cent
Best win: The one-goal win against Dennington in round 13 ultimately proved costly for the Dogs and after largely competitive performances was a nice reward for the Warriors.
Areas to improve: Competitiveness was never an issue for the Warriors who rolled out a really young squad but lapses did cost them from challenging for finals. Some more experience under their belts will help moving forward.
More: The Warriors can take plenty of optimism heading into next season and a lot of key indicators in attack and on the defensive end suggest they were not far off the mark from finals. Lilly Sanderson was a shining light all season, co-coach Jemmah Lambevski had a stellar campaign and Eliza Hoy settled into the line-up nicely. Plenty to build on moving forward.
Overall grade: C
Eighth - Four wins, 14 losses, 62.03 per cent
Best win: The Stacy Dunkley-coached group started the season strongly and knocked off finals side Timboon Demons at home 48-43 in round three, an indicator the talent is there.
Areas to improve: Creek played plenty of competitive matches but struggled in the attacking end, scoring the second least goals for the season but improvement will come with experience and continuity in the squad moving forward.
More: Season 2023 was always going to be a challenge after on-court departures but one thing the Creekers never did was give in and managed to unearth some pretty handy players in the process. Mackenzie Van der Starre was a standout in the mid-court, coach Stacy Dunkley was consistent and the likes of Jessica Quinlivan and Hannah Van Zyl had strong seasons in the defensive end.
Overall grade: C
Ninth - Three wins, 15 losses, 72.17 per cent
Best win: The Cats started the season with a bang, registering an opening round victory by 27 goals against Old Collegians on their home court.
Areas to improve: Defensively the Cats just couldn't quite keep up this season, conceding the most goals of any team and it will be an area of focus through the off-season with some more experienced needed.
More: An exciting last month of the season gives plenty of reason to be optimistic about what lies ahead, with the Cats unearthing some talent, in particular on the attacking end with Emma Stacey and Maddison Drake a potent duo, while Bec Hunt had a strong season in the mid-court and Amy McGillivray gave her all each week. But the Cats only mustered up three wins for the season and will be hoping they can rapidly improve on that in 2024.
Overall grade: D
Tenth - One win, 17 losses, 60.04 per cent
Best win: The Lions' sole win of the season came against Allansford in round six in what was a one-goal thriller.
Areas to improve: A lack of experience really hurt the Lions throughout the season and eventually resulted in some hefty losses so general improvement across all areas of the court is needed moving forward.
More: The Lions just couldn't quite get a full squad on the park this season, a lot coming down to injuries and unavailability resulting in a tough old season but the likes of Asha Roche in attack and the experience of Nadine Porter was important. Will be on the hunt for a new coach to bring the list forward and with some recruits could spring back up the table.
Overall grade: E
