Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club has taken out top honours at a state awards event at the weekend.
The club won Life Saving Victoria's coveted club of the year shield.
Club member Darcy Tribe was also named lifesaver of the year taking home a major award - the John Wishart Memorial Medal.
Club president Scott McKenzie said he could not be more proud of the win.
"It is an absolute honour to take home the Beaurepaire Shield, especially in the special 20-year anniversary of the awards of excellence," Mr McKenzie said.
"Our club is a family club, with multiple generations contributing decades of service to the local community, including setting up regular outpost patrols this season to cater for busy, unpatrolled locations, as well as our own stretch of beach."
The shield is presented to the club which has displayed innovative and effective patrolling and management practices, strategic planning, and inclusive participant involvement
"We're also extremely proud of Darcy Tribe for his well-deserved win of the John Wishart medal, he has done an enormous amount of work for the club and been the key contributor to our patrols and overall training and assessment success this season," Mr McKenzie said.
The John Wishart Memorial Medal recognises a patrolling member who has made an outstanding contribution to the delivery and development of lifesaving.
Other award winners were:
Lifesaving Saving Victoria president Paul James congratulated the award winners for their outstanding commitment across the 360 degrees of lifesaving.
"I could not be more proud of our awards of excellence 2023 winners for their well-deserved recognition after another incredible season of lifesaving," Mr James said.
"From between the flags, in the clubrooms, on the pool deck, in the classroom, on the starting line, and by the river, our volunteers, members, colleagues, and staff are all doing valuable work to prevent drowning in Victoria and enable people to safely make the most of our beautiful waterways, as well as building better communities."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
