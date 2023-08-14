The Standard
Port Campbell Surf Lifesaving Club takes out top honours at awards

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
August 14 2023
Port Campbell's Darcy Tribe has been named lifesaver of the year.
Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club has taken out top honours at a state awards event at the weekend.

