New data shows a Corangamite Shire secondary college has one of the highest rates of post-school apprenticeships in Victoria.
The Department of Education's 2022 OnTrack study followed the paths of 20,000 Victorian students after they finished school in 2021.
More than a third of Camperdown's Mercy Regional College students surveyed went on to pursue an apprenticeship or traineeship in 2022, a close second behind Numurkah Secondary College which topped the results with 40 per cent.
The data helps to provide a comprehensive picture of what happens to young school leavers and assists the Victorian government in improving school, career, local job and training services.
The study showed of the 55 students who completed year 12 at MRC in 2021, almost half answered the OnTrack survey in 2022.
Of those students, 39 per cent took up an apprenticeship or traineeship, 26 per cent enrolled in a bachelor degree and 30 per cent were in part or full-time employment.
Mercy Regional College principal Sharon Gillett said it was fortunate quality apprenticeship opportunities "were abundant" in its catchment.
She said apprenticeship access didn't "necessarily conform to traditional gender roles" and it currently had a male studying hairdressing and females studying agriculture, a trend she anticipated would continue.
Ms Gillett said the college, which also has a Noorat campus, offered and supported many pathways and variations of learning beyond year 12, including tertiary study and apprenticeships and traineeships.
"At Mercy we value apprenticeships as a career because they offer a secure and viable future for our young people," Ms Gillett said. "Working in industries that they know and love and can be part of their continued flourishing."
Ms Gillett said its students pursued apprenticeships and traineeships in dairy, agricultural, electrical, plumbing, building, hair and beauty and automotive.
"Apprenticeships provide a valuable alternative to traditional classroom education and tertiary study by combining practical on-the-job training and hands-on learning with theoretical learning," Ms Gillett said.
Ms Gillett said the college had terrific industry connections and local employers provided "wonderful opportunities and knowledge" for its young people.
Hamilton's Baimbridge College was fifth highest in the state with 29 per cent of its year 12 survey respondents going onto an apprenticeship or traineeship.
Portland Secondary College placed seventh overall with 27 per cent of survey respondents in traineeships and apprenticeships while Hamilton's Monivae College had 23 per cent.
Seven per cent of Portland's Bayview College students went onto study an apprenticeship or traineeship.
A Victorian government spokesman said VCE reforms, including the new Vocational Major, were ensuring every Victorian student had more choice and access to high-quality programs for the careers they wanted, including in priority industries such as health, community services, building and construction, hospitality and engineering.
"We're also expanding the Head Start school-based apprenticeships program to all government secondary schools across the state - giving more students the opportunity for paid on-the-job training while completing their VCE," the spokesman said.
