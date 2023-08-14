CHILDREN at Warrnambool East Primary School were able to get their hands dirty in the garden with the help of local volunteers.
Students from the school gave staff from Saputo Dairy Australia a tour of the school's vegetable garden and then helped cook and share a meal together.
Warrnambool East Primary School Principal Marina Milich said the children benefited from the kitchen garden program and were becoming passionate about healthy eating.
"The children cannot contain their excitement when they sit around a table together," she said.
Regional operations manager West for Saputo Dairy Australia, Craig Wallace, said the program was a great opportunity to promote healthy lifestyle habits among children by giving them the chance to get involved in the preparation of a balanced meal.
"But it goes beyond just food," he said.
"It helps to grow their self-confidence, learn important life skills and it's incredible to see the impact on our kids and their families."
The visit coincided with Healthy Bones Action Week which begins on August 21.
As part of Healthy Bones Action Week staff from Saputo joined the students to get to work in the school's Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden.
