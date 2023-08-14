Portland's Maritime Discovery Centre will receive almost $10,000 in funding to educate the next generation and digitally tell the story of one of the country's worst maritime disasters - the Admella Shipwreck and the lifeboat used to rescue survivors.
The Australian National Maritime Museum said 18 museums and cultural centres across the nation would share in more than $123,000 in federal government funding toward projects to protect and preserve its proud maritime heritage.
The grant will be used to commission an interpretive consultant and photographer to develop a suite of education resources highlighting the Portland lifeboat and Admella shipwreck.
The Admella hit a reef south of Mount Gambier in the early hours of August 3, 1859 and broke into three parts. Survivors clung to the wreck for eight days watching on helplessly as one by one they were lost to the elements or slipped into the raging sea.
The 1858 lifeboat, one of the oldest remaining unrestored intact vessels in Australia, possibly the world, was used to rescue 19 of the survivors with Captain Fawthrop and his crew at the helm.
Portland Maritime Discovery Centre collection items including photographs of the lifeboat crew, artefacts from the Admella and firsthand accounts of those involved in the rescue will bring the story to life in the soon-to-be developed resource.
In collaboration with the National Maritime Museum UK it will include a digital copy of Captain James Fawthrop's gold Admella medal.
The resource is aimed at supporting teachers and those delivering education in a non-school setting to increase access to the story of the lifeboat and its use in the rescue of survivors of the Admella shipwreck.
The new digital exhibition will include activities supporting the Victorian curriculum learning areas - arts, history, design technologies and civics. It will allow teachers and homeschoolers to access the collections online and then visit the museum to experience the lifeboat in real life.
The museum funding under the Maritime Museums of Australia Project Support Scheme, announced on Monday, August 14, revealed the scope and richness of new and continuing maritime heritage projects, each indicative of stories and legacies that are profoundly local and of national importance.
The selection committee said the overall quality and scope of projects funded in this year's application round revealed "a lively maritime cultural heritage sector that is constantly evolving to bring past stories to life".
Federal arts minister Tony Burke said there was incredible collections in museums "but most of our heritage will always be in communities around the country".
"This makes sure the mission of the Australian National Maritime Museum is made real in protecting heritage places across Australia," Mr Bourke said.
Australian National Maritime Museum director and CEO Daryl Karp said the nation;s unique identity as an island nation was shaped by seas and waterways and the stories, objects and artefacts that make up maritime heritage.
"This legacy is preserved by the passion of those whose efforts are poured into projects and works across a national network of museums, organisations and communities throughout Australia - including in regional and remote areas," Ms Karp said.
"It is through the vital efforts of this network that our national maritime heritage is shaped and preserved for future generations."
