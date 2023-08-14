The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Portland Maritime Discovery Centre to develop Admella shipwreck, lifeboat resources

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 14 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portland Maritime Discovery Centre will receive almost $10,000 to develop an online teaching resource about the 1859 Admella shipwreck and Portland lifeboat's history. Picture by Anthony Brady
Portland Maritime Discovery Centre will receive almost $10,000 to develop an online teaching resource about the 1859 Admella shipwreck and Portland lifeboat's history. Picture by Anthony Brady

Portland's Maritime Discovery Centre will receive almost $10,000 in funding to educate the next generation and digitally tell the story of one of the country's worst maritime disasters - the Admella Shipwreck and the lifeboat used to rescue survivors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.