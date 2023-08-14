The Standard
Inside Racing: Terang trainer David Drever to give Prize Lad three-week break, promising run from Ashford Street

By Tim Auld
Updated August 14 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 1:00pm
David Drever, pictured in 2019, will give his handy galloper Prize Lad a three-week break. Picture supplied
COLOURFUL Terang trainer David 'Radish' Drever will give his handy galloper Prize Lad a three-week break and set him for some of the minor cups over the spring-summer period after winning at Coleraine on Sunday.

