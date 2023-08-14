COLOURFUL Terang trainer David 'Radish' Drever will give his handy galloper Prize Lad a three-week break and set him for some of the minor cups over the spring-summer period after winning at Coleraine on Sunday.
Prize Lad, under the urgings of top jumps jockey Aaron Kuru, got up to beat Watergate and Zed Lepplin in a 2250-metre contest.
Drever said Prize Lad had been a bargain basement buy for his connections.
"Prize Lad's owners parted with $5000 to purchase him and he's won more than $145,000 in stakemoney for us," he said. "We've had a lot of fun with the horse. We'll put him in the paddock for three weeks and set him for races like the Penshurst Cup.
"There's a few other nice staying races at the lower levels over the summer months around the western district which should suit him. He's won seven races during his career but with a bit of luck he could have won a few more races. Prize Lad was a good wet tracker early in his career but as he's got older I reckon he's better suited to dry tracks."
Prize Lad was one of three horses that Kuru rode to victory at Coleraine on Sunday. His other winners were Stretford End and Nelson.
Ashford Street got a pass mark from his trainer Ken Elford after the six-year-old ran fourth at his first-up run at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Ashford Street, ridden by Warrnambool jockey Luke Williams, was half-a-length from the eventual winner Sweet Ride in the $150,000 race over 1000 metres.
Elford said it looked like Ashford Street was in for a good campaign following Saturday's run.
"I couldn't fault his run," the Warrnambool hobby trainer said. "It was a good effort by Ashford Street and he's going to improve a lot with that run under his belt. I'm sure he peaked with about 30 metres to go. Ashford Street has pulled up a treat. We don't need to do much work with him now to prepare him for a similar type of race at the Valley again in a fortnight."
Elford, who is recovering from a back operation, was unable to go to the Valley on Saturday but is hoping to be there in a fortnight.
"The doctors advised me that I was to have a rest and that's what I've been doing," he said. "I watched Saturday's race on the television from the couch at home. I'm confident in two weeks time I'll be at the Valley to see Ashford Street having his next start."
Ashford Street took his stake earnings to more than $520,000 after picking up $7,500 for running fourth in Saturday's race.
Lindsey Smith is prepared to forget the unplaced run by Aspen Colorado at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Aspen Colorado, ridden by apprentice jockey Thomas Stockdale, finished up just over five lengths behind winner Crackerjack Prince.
Smith said Aspen Colorado had no luck at vital stages of the 1600-metre race.
"We've just got to forget the run," the Warrnambool based trainer said. "The gaps never came for him when he needed them. We'll take him home and set him for a race at Caulfield in a fortnight."
The stewards report backed up Smith's assessment of the race. It read in part: near the 400-metre mark Aspen Colorado was disappointed for clear running between Scarlet Prince and Seb Song. The same problem occurred from the 300-metre mark to the 100-metre mark. Stockdale told the stewards he was reluctant to urge his mount along into a tight position but in hindsight he should have attempted to improve his position. A post-race veterinary examination on Aspen Colorado failed to reveal any abnormalities.
Warrnambool trainer Peter Chow believes a firm track helped Stretford Lad win a restricted flat race at Coleraine on Sunday.
Stretford Lad, with Aaron Kuru in the saddle, beat The Untacklabull to take out the 1400-metre contest.
Chow, who is looking forward to a holiday later this month, said Stretford Lad would be saved for similar types of races in the future.
"We'll just stay in races like '58s with Stretford Lad," Chow said. "He's better on good ground than the wet tracks. I'm scaling back my numbers as I'm going up to Darwin later in the month to see my two daughters and when I come back we'll crank up our numbers again."
Sunday's win was Stretford Lad 's second from 11 starts.
A positive move by Racing Victoria sees Rob Montgomery appointed as chairman of stewards replacing former long serving steward Robert Cram in the job.
Montgomery has 24 years of experience as a stipendiary steward and was the deputy chairman of stewards in Victoria for the past 13 years. He began his time in racing as an apprentice jockey in New Zealand before moving to Australia where he worked for top trainers Jim Moloney and John Hawkes.
For the last two decades, Montgomery has filled various roles in Racing Victoria's integrity department such as industry liaison manager, regional stewards manager of the south-west region, chairman of the jumps review panel and most recently deputy chairman of stewards.
Montgomery comes into his new job with an extensive knowledge and background in racing which should hold him in great stead for the demanding role.
Versatile galloper Wil John has gone to the spelling paddock after failing to finish in the Grand National Hurdle at Pakenham last week.
Wil John, the winner of the 2021 Grand National Hurdle and the 2021 Jericho Cup, will be set for feature jumps races in 2024.
Jockey Jamie Gibbons copped a 12 meeting suspension after his ride on Rivaldo at Kerang on Saturday.
Gibbons pleaded guilty to a whip infringement. Stewards found Gibbons used the whip seven times more than permitted prior to the 100-metre mark.
His suspension began at midnight on August 13 and ends midnight August 24. He was also fined $300 for the indiscretion.
