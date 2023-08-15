The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool cannabis dealer avoids conviction

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 15 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ex-partner of notorious criminal admits selling cannabis during cost-of-living crisis
Ex-partner of notorious criminal admits selling cannabis during cost-of-living crisis

The former partner of a notorious south-west criminal has admitted selling cannabis as she battled the cost-of-living crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.