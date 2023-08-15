Ex-partner of notorious criminal admits selling cannabis during cost-of-living crisis

The former partner of a notorious south-west criminal has admitted selling cannabis as she battled the cost-of-living crisis.
The 34-year-old was caught with 85 grams of cannabis and more than $3400 cash during a police search at her home on March 30 this year.
She avoided a conviction after pleading guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, August 14, to trafficking the drug and dealing with the proceeds of crime (cash).
The court heard police attended the Warrnambool property this year for a job relating to the woman's former partner, who is currently serving a lengthy jail sentence over trafficking methamphetamine and other crimes across the south-west.
The woman was upfront and honest with police about the location of the drugs and cash, as well as her drug trafficking operation which she'd been involved in for about six months.
The cannabis was found in a dried form and stored in a number of different clear zip-lock bags throughout the house.
The offender admitted selling drugs to associates three to four times a week as she battled the cost-of-living crisis and attempted to cover "money short falls".
Victoria Legal Aid's Kerry Schroeder, representing the woman, said the offending presented as a "unique, one-off situation" and no further crimes had been committed in the 12 months since her arrest.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the explanation of "I wanted money" was usually a "red rag to a bull".
"Trafficking in drugs is not something to supplement income and generally speaking, trafficking has an extraordinary corrupting effect on the community because, apart from anything else, it involves the black market, undermining people's confidence and earning an honest living and paying taxes," he said.
But the magistrate said he accepted the only reason the charges could be proven was due to the woman's admission to police.
He also accepted the woman was previously in a dangerous relationship with a "fairly notorious criminal" who he had recently been jailed for "significant crimes".
Mr Lethbridge said looking at the ex-partner's record, he accepted claims of violence in the relationship were credible and likely.
In sentencing, he said the woman was working multiple jobs, did not receive child support and he therefore could not see "much utility" in adding to her financial burden, which was part of the reason for her trafficking drugs.
The offender was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond without conviction.
