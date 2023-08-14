Residents say they were blindsided by Telstra's plans for a "massive monstrosity" on Warrnambool's Hopkins Point Road - a fast-tracked mobile phone tower they are fighting to get moved.
Neighbours have banded together to put in a formal submission of objection to the 31.3-metre tower which they say has bypassed normal planning approvals.
The Hopkins Point Road Citizens Against Mobile Tower group said residents didn't need the tower near them because their reception was "perfectly good" and want it moved closer to those who need it in the Logans Beach/Hopkins Heights area.
Telstra regional general manager Steve Tinker said the location was regarded as a blackspot for mobile service because of the terrain, and Telstra had received a number of complains about poor mobile phone coverage.
Group spokesman Garry Druitt said residents were shocked when informed about the proposed Telstra "10-storey high" concrete mobile tower, and blindsided when they received notices that a permit had already been approved.
"We're hoping to stop it... and relocate it where it's actually needed," he said.
Mr Druitt said they had been told council's planning processes were bypassed because the project was part of the Victorian government's blackspot program and did not require council planning approval.
"It is ridiculous that Warrnambool City Council's planning overlay for the area along the Hopkins River requires certain building colours, maximum heights and native re-vegetation planning and a private company like Telstra can just dump this concrete monstrosity into a highly valued lifestyle area without oversight or any prior community consultation," he said.
Resident Julie Luxton, who lives next door, said the proposed tower would be an "aesthetic injustice" to the neighbourhood.
"It's so unnecessary to ruin this much valued, unique and picturesque landscape with the placement of a Telstra tower - a massive monstrosity - which will obviously have a substantial impact on our visual amenity," she said.
As the closest resident to the tower, Ms Luxton said she would be able to see it from most rooms in her home and being just 145 metres away put her in the highest radiation bracket.
Ms Luxton said it all added up to a significant decrease in the value of her property.
"It's all very disturbing," she said.
Neighbour John Ryan labelled the tower a "terrible intrusion" into what Hopkins Point Road offers.
"It's an absolute disgrace that they've done this without any discussion," he said.
"The first we knew about it was when we got our notes in the mail and the permit was issued and they went around the local authority - the council.
"They have got a means to do this without any consultation with the people that's most affected."
Mr Ryan said they had an organic farm right next to the tower. "How's that going to impact on our integrity talking about organics?"
Chris McGrath said he too was concerned by the lack of consultation.
"They just told us this where it's going," he said.
Mr McGrath said the tower was for residents in the Logans Beach area which apparently had very poor service.
"Put it up on the hill at Logans Beach, not out here," he said.
Geoff Spencer said he was concerned there was certain issues that could bypass the local council.
"There's been delegation of power to local councils for many issues but in this case they've just gone around them," he said.
He said an aerial was in a low-lying spot and he questioned how effective it would be.
The tower is part of a $550 million program to fast-track better mobile and broadband to as many places as possible.
Mr Tinker said construction of the new mobile base station was part of the Victorian government's connecting Victoria program and would help provide a much improved 4G and 5G experience for homes and visitors to the area.
Mr Tinker said all necessary planning guidelines were being followed.
Telstra has extended the timeframe for questions and comments until August 21. The group will also take the fight against the tower to the ombudsman.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
