The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool residents protest Hopkins Point Road phone tower

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 14 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neighbours John and Jenny Ryan, Chris McGrath, Helen Bourke, Julie Luxton, Sapna Mitra, Geoff Spencer and Garry Druitt say a mobile phone tower on Hopkins Point Road should be moved closer to the housing development that needs it.
Neighbours John and Jenny Ryan, Chris McGrath, Helen Bourke, Julie Luxton, Sapna Mitra, Geoff Spencer and Garry Druitt say a mobile phone tower on Hopkins Point Road should be moved closer to the housing development that needs it.

Residents say they were blindsided by Telstra's plans for a "massive monstrosity" on Warrnambool's Hopkins Point Road - a fast-tracked mobile phone tower they are fighting to get moved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.