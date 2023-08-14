More: Football is a cruel sport at times and if not for a loss in round 17 against Russells Creek the Cats would now be preparing for an elimination final with a superior percentage and all key indicators pointing to the fact they should have been there. But you can make a case the Tim Nowell-coached side is the league's most improved outfit, jumping from four wins in 2022 to 10 in 2023. Add a couple more experienced players and another pre-season into their youth and look out.