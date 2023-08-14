Five teams remain in the hunt for premiership glory in the Warrnambool and District league with football finals to kick-off on Saturday.
But what about the remaining five who will now look to reset for season 2024?
The Standard takes a close look at those teams, what they need to do to improve and who some of the shining lights have been this season.
Sixth - 10 wins, eight losses, 118.99 per cent
MVP: Robbie Hare and Zach Jamieson
Can't split the two Cats key pillars who enjoyed outstanding individual seasons with key forward Hare finishing equal first in the competition's leading goal kicker award alongside Dylan Weir with 89 majors and ruck Zach Jamieson one of the league's most improved players.
Best win: In a season of so much promise for the future, the round two upset against Panmure away from home was a beauty with the Cats prevailing by 12 points.
Areas to improve: Like many young but exciting teams, there will be down weeks and the Cats - if they want to break into finals in 2024 - need to bridge the gap between their best and worst. Defensively the Cats were every bit a finals side and have a deep midfield but need more help for Hare up forward.
More: Football is a cruel sport at times and if not for a loss in round 17 against Russells Creek the Cats would now be preparing for an elimination final with a superior percentage and all key indicators pointing to the fact they should have been there. But you can make a case the Tim Nowell-coached side is the league's most improved outfit, jumping from four wins in 2022 to 10 in 2023. Add a couple more experienced players and another pre-season into their youth and look out.
Overall grade: B
Seventh - five wins, 13 losses, 58.83 per cent
MVP: Kurt Lenehan
The Lions playing-coach, who took on the role mid-season after the departure of Tim Condon, had an outstanding season through the midfield, providing a valuable and experienced presence through his consistent performances each week. Contributed 12 goals from 18 matches.
Best win: Hard to go past the round 17 victory against Timboon Demons away from home by 17 points, a team not easy to defeat on their home track.
Areas to improve: The Lions need more experience and perhaps some more defensive coverage, in particular big bodies, after being opened up on several occasions with some large scores kicked against them in quick time. Conceded the third-most points for the season.
More: The Lions will be disappointed with how they started the season, winning one of their first seven games so they never gave themselves a chance at making a run at finals. But a promising end to the season and some talented kids coming through gives hope the list isn't far away from rapid improvement next season. Lots to like.
Overall grading: C
Eighth - four wins, 14 losses, 38.50 per cent
MVP: Bronte Baker
The improving Dogs midfielder enjoyed a strong season of senior footy, playing every game for the team and providing a presence at the coalface. Hit the scoreboard, has some class and with another pre-season under his belt could explode next season.
Best win: The Dogs proved they were on the improve with an impressive round-nine win against South Rovers by seven points.
Areas to improve: While such a young group, the Dogs copped some really heavy defeats hence the second lowest percentage so the next phase of their development will be on stemming the bleeding when teams get a run on.
More: Four wins is the same as 2022 and with a similar percentage, the Dogs stayed stagnant this season as they piled in games to the youth. There is a future there with some handy players coming through but more experience is needed to shield them and become more competitive against sides above them.
Overall grade: D
Ninth - Three wins, 15 losses, 41.28 per cent
MVP: Ash Hunt
The experienced campaigner and ex-skipper just keeps on keeping on with the loyal Demon producing another outstanding season. Hardly misses a game and is a classy footballer who the young players lean on.
Best win: The Demons capped off an impressive May-June period with a 23-point win against Dennington at home in round 10.
Areas to improve: Defensively, the Demons were excellent for the most part and were largely competitive but struggled with their connections in attack with not enough avenues to goal. Adding a few forwards into the list next season will go a long way to improving again in 2024.
More: The Demons were never going to be a finals threat but improved drastically. The youth coming through is exciting and they possess some of the league's most promising crop of developing players. Keep them together, add some recruits on top and who knows what's in store next season.
Overall grade: D
Tenth - Zero wins, 18 losses, 27.17 per cent
MVP: Connor Barby
The emerging Warriors ruckman had a remarkably consistent season holding together the club's midfield and providing a strong and reliable presence. Named in the best 16 times from 17 games is a strong indication of his value.
Best win: The Warriors didn't win a game in 2023.
Areas to improve: It's hard to pin-point a specific area of improvement heading into next season but some horror losses will need to be addressed with lack of experience and a young list playing a part. After averaging nearly 130 points against across the season, the Warriors need to recruit bigger bodies and experienced defenders because in patches we saw they have some dangerous players up forward.
More: A truly tough and testing season for the Warriors who couldn't break through for a win. The club committed to playing kids at the start and followed through with it despite plenty of painful losses. But the only way is up and if the list can stick together and hit the track with enthusiasm ahead of next season, they can build on some early foundations.
Overall Grade: E
