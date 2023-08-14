Construction work is about to start on a long-awaited expansion of Warrnambool Base Hospital's emergency department.
The undersized ED has presented problems in recent years as the region's population has grown, with the flow of patients through the department becoming a major issue and causing lengthy wait times.
The hospital is in the early stages of a $384 million redevelopment that will completely rebuild the emergency area, but that phase of the project is still years away and hospital management decided an interim measure was necessary.
South West Healthcare chief executive officer Craig Fraser said construction was imminent and would make a difference to the way emergency staff could manage the flow of patients.
"We are about to begin construction work on expanding the ED which will allow for more efficient triage, a larger waiting area and more efficient treatment spaces so that staff are able to deliver timely care," Mr Fraser said.
The works will expand the cramped waiting room as well as creating a new triage and reception area to make the space more comfortable for the patients and more functional for staff. There will also be new amenities for patients, with extra toilets, televisions and vending machines, following complaints about the lack of food from patients waiting hours to be seen by a doctor.
Within the medical area there will be new treatment spaces, consult rooms, medical rooms and staff spaces, which will enable the medical staff to implement a fresh "model of care" with a fast-track zone for patients arriving by ambulance.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic the ED came under huge pressure from increased presentations, with staff concerned about having to treat patients in corridors. The issues persisted into 2022 as wait times hit record highs through the back half of the year and some patients complained of wait times topping 10 hours.
In response to the problems SWH appointed an emergency department operations manager in December 2022 and wait times have dropped by more than 40 per cent in 2023.
Mr Fraser said he hoped the interim redevelopment would continue to improve the way the ED functioned, but he was pleased with the progress so far.
"We are pleased to say that there has been positive feedback from the community about the changes we have implemented. This includes feedback from people who are regular attendees at the ED, and who have noted a tangible change to our responsiveness but also the care and commitment of staff," he said.
"That feedback (and all feedback) is really helpful and constructive, so that we can continue to strive to do better and meet the needs of our patients and growing community."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.