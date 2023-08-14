Allansford A grade mentor Rachel Mungean believes the foundations are in place for a strong and sustainable future in the club's netball program after a promising back-end to the Warrnambool and District league season.
The Cats finished their A grade campaign with a gallant 24-goal loss to finalists Kolora-Noorat, ending the 2023 season with a three-win, 15-loss record but two wins and a close two-goal loss from their final four matches.
Mungean told The Standard the group, which underwent several on-court changes at the start of the season, took time to gel but began to play confident netball as the year went on.
She said the young group had an extremely "promising" future if they stuck together next season.
"I always knew the potential and ability was there in the girls, it has taken a bit of time to bring that out," she said.
"The younger ones that'd come into the side this year have cemented that and helped with that progress.
"They're building, that connection is happening.
"It's such a young group though but if they stick together it's a promising time and people will want to jump on board next year."
Mungean, who indicated she was keen to continue coaching the A grade team next season, said there were plenty of individuals who had improved and was excited about the combination of skipper Emma Stacey and Maddison Drake in the attacking end.
"The combination of Emma and Maddison is beautiful to watch and in the last few rounds we really did see that," she said.
"For example we lost to Dennington (by two goals) a few weeks ago but I was so proud of the attack end and the whole team.
"It was a great game to watch, it was promising and a sign of things to come."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.