Allansford eyes 2024 success after promising Warrnambool and District league netball season

By Nick Creely
Updated August 14 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:30am
Allansford captain Emma Stacey in action on Saturday against Kolora-Noorat. Picture by Anthony Brady
Allansford captain Emma Stacey in action on Saturday against Kolora-Noorat. Picture by Anthony Brady

Allansford A grade mentor Rachel Mungean believes the foundations are in place for a strong and sustainable future in the club's netball program after a promising back-end to the Warrnambool and District league season.

