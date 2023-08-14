The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tyrendarra farmer sentenced over double fatality at Mount Richmond

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 14 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Grayling, 43, and her daughter Erynn Job (Grayling), 16, were killed in a horror double fatality at Mount Richmond in 2020.
Megan Grayling, 43, and her daughter Erynn Job (Grayling), 16, were killed in a horror double fatality at Mount Richmond in 2020.

A volunteer firefighter was first on the scene of a fatal crash that killed his wife and stepdaughter on Christmas Eve at Mount Richmond nearly three years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.