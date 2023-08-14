A volunteer firefighter was first on the scene of a fatal crash that killed his wife and stepdaughter on Christmas Eve at Mount Richmond nearly three years ago.
Erynn Job, 16, and her mother Megan, 43, died when a silver 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee wagon travelling west on Portland Nelson Road crossed into the path of their blue 2015 Holden Trax wagon.
The teenager was driving on her L-plates with her mother supervising and her partner Jacinta Atchison, 15, in the back.
Jacinta survived the head-on collision but suffered serious injuries including fractured ribs and femur, a dislocated collarbone, broken sternum and fractured right hand.
She remained in the Royal Children's Hospital for 17 days before being discharged and receiving on-going treatment at home.
Lee Grayling, the husband of Megan and step father of Erynn, was the first CFA volunteer on the scene, immediately recognising his wife's car.
David James Frost, 53, last month pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing serious injuries.
The Tyrendarra farmer was jailed on Monday, August 14, for five-and-a-half years.
He must serve a non-parole period of three years and six months.
The case had faced a number of delays because Frost waited for a sleep apnoea test, which in August last year revealed he had a severe case of the condition, which obstructed airflow during sleep.
Frost, who was travelling to Port MacDonnell in South Australia to get crayfish on the day of the fatal crash, admitted driving while fatigued and after consuming methamphetamine and amphetamine.
On Monday Judge Amanda Chambers said she was unable to determine whether the use of illicit drugs played a greater or lesser role in causing fatigue than Frost's diagnosis.
But she said Frost should not have been driving on the day of the fatal crash and his decision to do so had led to "catastrophic and enduring consequences".
The judge said Mrs Grayling and the two teenagers were driving to Portland to get some things for Christmas Day.
Shortly after 10am, Frost, who was travelling at 104km/h, collided head on with the Holden Trax which was travelling at between 60 and 70 km/h.
The Portland Nelson Road, near Comptons Road, is a signed 100km/h road.
The judge said the head-on crash occurred despite both drivers attempting to take evasive action, causing extensive damage to both cars.
Referring to victim impact statements, Judge Chambers said Mr Grayling spoke of the "unimaginable anguish" of being first to attend the crash scene.
His wife and stepdaughter did not immediately die but later succumbed to their injuries while trapped inside their vehicle, the court was told.
"(Mr Grayling) says he is haunted by what he did and did not do at that time, now wishing he'd taken that opportunity to tell his family how much they were loved," the judge said.
"Understandably the loss of (his) wife and daughter has had immeasurable impact on his emotional well-being, leading him to isolate himself from family and friends."
The court heard the family of the victims now feared Christmas, which was no longer a cause of celebration, and that Jacinta had difficulty sleeping, suffered recurring nightmares and lived in fear of losing her loved ones.
Judge Chambers said Frost had a criminal history involving speeding and multiple counts of drink-driving.
In June 2005 he was convicted of failing to keep left and blowing .132.
The judge said while the man's history was relevant, he had not offended in the decade before the fatal crash.
She said she accepted Frost was struggling to come to terms with the "tragic" events, was remorseful and had since been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.
During last month's plea hearing, a lawyer for Frost said there were a number of factors that would weigh heavily on his client in custody, including his ill mental health and his mother bearing the responsibility of the family farm.
Frost has already served 561 days in custody on remand.
