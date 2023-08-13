Up to 40 minute delays as buses replace trains

The Standard
Warrnambool line passengers urged to plan ahead as buses replace trains between Geelong

August 14 2023
Coaches are replacing trains on the Warrnambool line until the last service on August 15 with some not connecting directly with trains due to earlier departure times.

