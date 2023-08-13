Up to 40 minute delays as buses replace trains

Coaches are replacing trains on the Warrnambool line until the last service on August 15 with some not connecting directly with trains due to earlier departure times.
The bus replacements will run between Warrnambool and Geelong on August 14 and 15.
Passengers will travel on Geelong Line trains between Geelong and Southern Cross.
Coaches to Geelong will depart Waurn Ponds, Marshall and South Geelong up to 35 minutes earlier than usual train times and may not connect directly with the train.
V/Line has advised the 7.40am service to Southern Cross will be replaced by a coach from Warrnambool for the entire journey, as well as the 7pm service from Melbourne to Warrnambool.
Buses will not stop at Footscray station.
Passengers have been advised to add an additional 40 minutes to their journey.
The delays are due to Waurn Ponds Duplication works and the West Gate Tunnel Project.
Works include building foundations for new overpasses and platforms at South Geelong and Marshall stations, and for the new rail bridge at Surf Coast Highway.
A temporary timetable is available from the PTV website.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.