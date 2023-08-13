Accused man back in cells accused of family violence

An accused family violence perpetrator not long released from custody is back in the Warrnambool police station cells charged with similar offences.
The 20-year-old man was bailed from the city's magistrates court about two weeks ago on family violence-related charges.
A police spokesman said the accused man was arrested over the weekend and charged with breaching an intervention order, as well as his bail.
Police are also investigating whether serious driving-related charges should be laid.
The man will face Warrnambool Magistrates Court again on Monday, August 14, where police are expected to oppose bail.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
