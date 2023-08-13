A 19-year-old Portland man has been arrested and charged after following around a mobile speed camera operator and repeatedly threatening them over a two-week period.
Portland police charged the man with one count of reckless conduct endangering serious injury, one count of careless driving and five counts of intimidating a road safety camera operator.
Sergeant Tim Chester said there had been a "whole series of offending" by the man since the start of August.
"The car with the road safety camera has been set up in different locations around Portland. This male has been attending the locations and filming the vehicle and threatening the operator," Sergeant Chester said.
"He has been high beaming the driver and following them around, putting that worker in danger."
He said the behaviour was unacceptable conduct towards someone simply trying to do their job.
"This is a place of work where he has a right to feel safe, and he's been put at risk," he said.
The man was bailed and will appear in the Portland Magistrates' Court at a date yet to be determined.
Mobile speed cameras are operated by a private company subcontracted by the government. Sergeant Chester asked the public to remember the cameras were intended to promote community safety.
"The traffic camera cars are there to assist police in reducing the road toll, so any time someone puts that at risk it's putting the wider community at risk," he said.
There have been 179 deaths on Victoria's roads in 2023, 34 more than the same time last year.
