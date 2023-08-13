The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Portland man charged and bailed for harassing speed camera operator

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 14 2023 - 7:24am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A young Portland man has been following the operator of a mobile speed camera, harassing and threatening them over more than a week.
A young Portland man has been following the operator of a mobile speed camera, harassing and threatening them over more than a week.

A 19-year-old Portland man has been arrested and charged after following around a mobile speed camera operator and repeatedly threatening them over a two-week period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.