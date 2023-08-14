Kolora-Noorat playing coach Nick Bourke says he is "50-50" to line up in Sunday's elimination final against Russells Creek but won't take anyone's spot if he isn't 100 per cent right to go.
The defender said he would look to tick a few boxes throughout the week in a bid to make his return from injury. Bourke has spent the past two rounds coaching on the sideline after popping out his shoulder against Panmure.
"I'm hoping to," Bourke said of playing in Sunday's game. "But we've got such good depth that I don't want to put myself in if I'm not 100 percent.
"We've got great kids coming through that deserve an opportunity if I'm not right.
"Hopefully I am right and I'm confident I will be, but I won't take anyone's spot if I'm not."
Bourke is hoping to have "seven to eight" senior players return for their must-win clash at Davidson Oval.
"We've been trying to time it, hopefully we get it at the right time where everyone's out there," he said. "It's a bit of a balancing act to try get that continuity but also make sure a few of the boys that were sore are good to go.
"(I think) we've timed it right where we should have most blokes out and ready to go (this) week."
Bourke is confident several younger players who have stepped up to senior level over the past two seasons can do the job against Russells Creek if required.
"Kids and blokes in the reserves that have got plenty of games, through injuries and unavailability, it holds us in good stead come finals time," he said. "We can call on a different number of players if needed."
The second year coach said the Power, who bowed out in a preliminary final in 2022, wouldn't underestimate Creek in finals, with both sides losing their final home-and-away games.
"They're a quality side, and once they get up-and-going, they can score pretty quickly against anyone," he said. "We need to be on our game."
Meg Saultry
