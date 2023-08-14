The Standard
Kolora-Noorat playing coach Nick Bourke '50-50' to return for elimination final

By Meg Saultry
Updated August 14 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 1:30pm
Kolora-Noorat senior coach Nick Bourke is hoping to return to the field in Sunday's elimination final. Picture by Anthony Brady
Kolora-Noorat playing coach Nick Bourke says he is "50-50" to line up in Sunday's elimination final against Russells Creek but won't take anyone's spot if he isn't 100 per cent right to go.

