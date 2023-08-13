IMPORTED jumper Nelson got up in the last couple of strides to score a thrilling victory for Ballarat trainer Declan Maher in Sunday's $60,000 Great Western Steeplechase at Coleraine.
Nelson, aided by a brilliant ride from Aaron Kuru, defeated Castrofrancaru and Twin Spinner to take out the jumps feature which is one of the oldest races on the Australian racing calendar.
Maher praised the ride by Kuru after the race.
"Aaron's brilliant ride won the race for us," Maher told The Standard. "I'm over the moon with the win because one of Nelson's owners Malcolm Fallon has a couple of health battles.
"I've also got to acknowledge the hard work put in by Will McCarthy and Selim Agbal early in the preparation of Nelson's campaign."
Nelson's win capped off a big few hours for Kuru. The New Zealand-born Kuru was awarded the Tommy Corrigan Medal for the standout jumps jockey of the season at the 2023 Victorian Racing Awards in Melbourne on Saturday night.
Underrated jockey Will Gordon, who mixes flat and jumps riding, rode three of the five winners over the obstacles. He was successful on Platinum Spirit, Rising Renown and Heir To The Throne.
The 2022-23 jumps season concludes at Ballarat on August 27, with the running of the $400,000 Grand National Steeplechase as the main race on the program.
