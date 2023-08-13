The Standard
Declan Maher-trained Nelson wins 2023 Great Western Steeplechase

By Tim Auld
Updated August 13 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
Nelson, ridden by Aaron Kuru, launches over a jump on the way to winning the Great Western Steeplechase at Coleraine on Sunday. Picture by Racing Photos
Nelson, ridden by Aaron Kuru, launches over a jump on the way to winning the Great Western Steeplechase at Coleraine on Sunday. Picture by Racing Photos

IMPORTED jumper Nelson got up in the last couple of strides to score a thrilling victory for Ballarat trainer Declan Maher in Sunday's $60,000 Great Western Steeplechase at Coleraine.

