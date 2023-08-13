WARRNAMBOOL knows it must knock off a rival above it on the Hampden league open netball ladder if it's to secure a finals berth.
The Blues sit a game clear in fifth spot with two rounds remaining but face a sterner run home than sixth-ranked Hamilton Kangaroos.
Warrnambool hosts fourth-placed North Warrnambool Eagles, which is also trying to lock in a spot, and second-ranked Cobden.
Hamilton Kangaroos play Camperdown and Terang Mortlake - two sides out of finals contention - and will go in heavy favourites in both fixtures.
Blues co-coach Raewyn Poumako said the ladder was full of intrigue.
It comes as the Blues recorded a draw with the Bloods in round 16.
"There's probably three of us (including Hamilton and North) which need to be getting wins the next couple of rounds," she said.
"A draw hasn't helped us but it's better than a loss I suppose.
"We are trying to take it one game at a time and within our team what we need to do to win on the day and play our best."
Poumako said the Blues were confident in their ability.
"The week off (for the split round) hasn't done us any favours," she said.
"We would've rather have kept playing; it put a bit of a halt in things.
"We didn't play our usual game on the weekend but that happens."
Playing conditions were challenging as wet weather restricted how the Blues and Bloods could attack the contest.
"It was a funny day. It had been clear weather and just as we were able to play it belted down and the court was wet," she said.
"It changed things a lot. I thought it was a scrappy game."
Warrnambool believes it can match North Warrnambool Eagles, especially if goal keeper Amy Wormald continues her fine form.
"She got a lot of turnovers. She is starting to come from nowhere and have us go 'we don't know how she got it'," Poumako said.
"She is very deceptive, just reads space and play so well. She's very clever."
Defender Matilda Fitzgerald and midcourter Sarah Cowling also impressed the non-playing mentor.
In other games, Koroit edged out Hamilton Kangaroos 45-37, a young Camperdown team surprised Portland 43-36 and Cobden thumped Port Fairy 91-16.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.