There is a growing appetite for inner-city apartments in Warrnambool, according to a developer.
Criterion Vision spokesman Bill Welsh said there had been strong demand for the apartments being built in Kepler Street.
He said he believed developers needed to look at more double and triple-storey dwellings to address the city's lack of available land.
"Land is not cheap anymore," Mr Welsh said.
"I was surprised by the amount of people who wanted to live in the centre of town.
"I think going up, not out, is a good way to address our land shortage issues."
Mr Welsh said work on the apartments at the former Criterion Hotel site was progressing.
There will be eight luxury apartments when the development is complete.
Mr Welsh said the plans initially included 10 apartments but there was more demand for larger apartments.
He said the apartments would likely go on the market later this year or early next year.
Mr Welsh said a decision was made to take the apartments off the market until they were closer to completion.
"We had a lot of interest but we realised it was almost impossible - in the current climate - to be able to predict a final price," he said.
Mr Welsh said he believed fixed prices for developments that could take several years would likely be a thing of the past.
"When the apartments are at a stage when we will know the final costs, we'll put them back on the market," he said.
Mr Welsh said there was interest from local, out-of-town and interstate buyers when the development was initially on the market.
He said in addition to the lure of luxury apartment living, many people had a strong affinity with the site.
Mr Welsh said they had received feedback Warrnambool was one of the best and most undervalued coastal cities in Australia.
"It's amazing the amount of people who stop me and want to ask about how it's going," Mr Welsh said.
"People have great memories of The Cri."
The site was home to the popular Criterion pub before it closed its doors in January 2008 and was destroyed by fire in February 2010.
The damage caused by the blaze was so bad, what was left of the historic hotel had to be pulled down in 2013 for safety reasons. The original hotel was built in 1872, and the design of the new townhouses was a nod to its history.
Initial plans for the site unveiled in 2019 included a four-storey inner city development with 40 apartments, shops and offices, but that idea was shelved in favour of townhouses.
The Criterion Hotel was demolished 10 years ago.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
