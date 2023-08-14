Welcome to the The Standard's weekly football column.
HARD MAN CALLS TIME
Allansford's Travis Membrey is content to step back from regular senior football knowing the Cats are on the upward trajectory.
The defender, who holds down a role in the back pocket, will shift his focus to playing in and coaching the Cats' reserves team in 2024.
"I'm 37, I've been playing senior footy for the last 20 years," Membrey told The Standard. "When younger ones are running out in front of me, jumping higher, I know my time's done."
The Cats' senior side sent Membrey out on a high, clinching a final round victory against top-five Kolora-Noorat on Saturday.
"To beat Kolora at home in our last game was really special," he said. "We know we're really close and (coach) Tim (Nowell) is going to take the group a long way next year."
Membrey, who brought up a long-awaited 150 senior games last month, admitted it was "heartbreaking" for the sixth-placed Cats to come within a game of playing finals.
However, he felt immense pride in his teammates' resolve to respond and win their final game, even with finals off the table, and believed their closeness as a group and team-orientated play would take them far.
Membrey, whose reserves team also missed finals by less than a game, said his first year coaching the twos was an "eye-opener".
"You pick your team on Thursday and then pick another one on Saturday to find enough people," he said.
Nowell labelled Membrey an "absolute warrior" at the club.
"The hardness he plays with, his determination and effort... (In round 17), him and Ben Lenehan played with gastro but they never stopped all day," Nowell said.
"It's going to be sad not having Trav around (the senior side) next year because you just know what you're going to get out of him.
"But we've got some good young kids in the system that will come up from under 18s next year, and one of them will probably get that role from Trav.... and (Trav) will probably coach and guide them along the way to fulfil his legacy he's left behind."
Koroit gave Matt Dempsey the coaching keys on Saturday and it paid off.
Dempsey, who filled in for premiership mentor Chris McLaren in a pre-planned move, had wanted to see half-back flanker Jack Block given a run in the Saints' midfield.
Block embraced the challenge, playing his part in Koroit's win against Hamilton Kangaroos at Dunkeld.
"Matt's been pushing for it most of the year," McLaren said.
"I've said 'I think he can be an onballer but in my opinion he's in the top couple of back flankers in the comp with his kicking'.
"I was reluctant to move him but he was an onballer (against the Roos) and he was terrific and it's something we'd potentially look at going forward.
"His kicking is such a weapon and he's become really powerful."
GEORGE Stevens' star is burning brighter after the AFL draft contender dominated for Geelong in the VFL on Saturday.
The South Warrnambool midfielder, who has represented GWV Rebels at state level and Vic Country at national level in 2023, gathered a team-high 28 disposals for the Cats in their 20.9 (129) to 8.7 (55) loss to Collingwood at Victoria Park.
Stevens collected 14 kicks and 15 handballs to further stake his claim for an AFL opportunity come November's draft.
Fellow South Warrnambool export Marcus Herbert also featured for Geelong, gathering 22 possessions.
WARRNAMBOOL midfielder Jackson Bell took on the Blues' captaincy against Terang Mortlake.
Regular leader Sam Cowling played in the 20-point loss.
He said Bell, who notched his 200th game for the Blues earlier this season, had emerged as a leader in 2023.
"He's grown so much this year. He speaks really well and he's obviously got the respect of the playing group already being a senior player for so many years," Cowling said.
"It might just be the opportunity he needs to take his game to the next level so it was really encouraging signs for Dinga."
Move over home-and-away season and hello finals for the Mininera and District and South West District leagues.
In the MDFL, Tatyoon has clinched the minor premiership and coveted week off, with Woorndoo/Mortlake to face off against Wickliffe/Lake Bolac in a qualifying final at Taytoon on Saturday.
Meanwhile on Sunday, Penshurt and Glenthompson/Dunkeld go head-to-head in an elimination final at Lake Bolac, with the Rams edging out last year's premiers Ararat for fifth spot on percentage.
In the SWDFNL, reigning premier Cavendish meets Tyrendarra in a qualifying final at Coleraine's Silvester Oval on Saturday. The winner will play minor premier Coleraine the following week for a chance to advance to a grand final.
Three Hampden league players got the opportunity to push their case to feature in this year's AFL Futures match to be played on AFL Grand Final day.
Cobden's Flynn Penry and Rhys Unwin, along with South Warrnambool' Wil Rantall, lined up for Vic Country in a Vic Futures clash against Queensland on Sunday.
Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch's Vic Country side has suffered back-to-back losses to start their AFL under 18 championships campaign.
Playing in their second match on Saturday, Vic Country fell 16 points short against Vic Metro, following a 30-point loss to Queensland on Sunday, July 31.
The team will travel to Western Australia for their final game on August 19.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
