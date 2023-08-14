The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

The Huddle: Allansford's Travis Membrey steps back from senior football

Meg Saultry
Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Meg Saultry, and Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 14 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Welcome to the The Standard's weekly football column.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.