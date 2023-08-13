The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Stand-in mentor Matt Dempsey coaches Koroit to victory in Hampden league

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
August 13 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit coach Chris McLaren was happy to step aside against Hamilton Kangaroos. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Koroit coach Chris McLaren was happy to step aside against Hamilton Kangaroos. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

ONE of the Hampden league's most successful senior football coaches took the opportunity to take a step back in round 16, handing the reins to an assistant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.