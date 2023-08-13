ONE of the Hampden league's most successful senior football coaches took the opportunity to take a step back in round 16, handing the reins to an assistant.
Koroit mentor Chris McLaren said Matt Dempsey, who joined the Saints for the 2023 season after stints at Port Fairy and Old Collegians, led the team against Hamilton Kangaroos at Dunkeld.
McLaren was pleased to give Dempsey control as the second-placed Saints recorded a 15.16 (106) to 6.6 (42) win.
"He coached the whole week. It was something we planned for," he said.
"I took a back seat which was nice, just played the assistant's role. Matt took charge and Joe Woonton helped him."
McLaren said Dempsey was passionate about football, always striving to add to his coaching repertoire.
"He's been down to Carlton's AFLW with Bucky (Mat Buck) a few times, just watching training and feeding a few balls in," he said.
"He was in Geelong a couple of weeks ago and reached out to (former Koroit player) Toddy White at South Barwon who (ex-Melbourne coach) Mark Neeld is coaching and spent the night at South Barwon, just picking up little things."
Rain impacted most of the match with small forward Connor Byrne (two goals) and key forward Mitch Lloyd (four) embracing the conditions as did experienced in-and-under midfielder Dylan McCutcheon.
"It was heavy conditions but how clean he was and powerful - he doesn't go to ground," McLaren said of Byrne.
"He was giving us great energy and looked dangerous every time the ball went in there."
McLaren, who praised captain Liam Hoy in his 150th game, said both clubs' under 12 players were immersed in the day, listening in on the team meeting, doing the warm-up and then running out with the senior players.
