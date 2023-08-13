FIVE teenage footballers gave Camperdown fans a glimpse into the future as it accounted for Portland on Saturday.
Debutants Wilba Cheeseman and Brock Stephens joined Myles Sinnott, Jonty Lafferty and Luke Kavenagh in playing a part in the Magpies' 12.17 (89) to 6.5 (41) win at Leura Oval.
"To have five 16 year olds is a lot. It's a very young group we've got," coach Neville Swayn said.
"The young guys played their roles and that was pleasing.
"Brock played down back and I think he's just a natural backman and Wilba played forward and on the wing and he just found some space.
"We were really happy for them and it's always good to have young debutants with really good family connections in the club. To get a win in a first game is always good."
Swayn said the players were focused on the task at hand as their Hampden league finals quest flickers.
The result keeps Camperdown in finals calculations but it would need results to go its way.
Fifth-placed Terang Mortlake would have to lose its final two matches and Camperdown win its two - and bridge a percentage gap - to swap positions.
Bottom-placed Portland started well in the round 16 match with key defender Jake Wilson playing forward and kicking three of his five goals in a first-quarter burst to rattle Camperdown.
"I was surprised (he played forward) and it caught us off guard a bit with how we structure up," Swayn said.
"We were really wary of Portland. They played really well against Cobden (the round prior) so we did a bit of home work.
"I know they've only won one game but they're a lot better side than what is shown on the ladder."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
