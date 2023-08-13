The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool jockey Harry Grace rides a winner on Townsville Cup day

By Tim Auld
August 13 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool jockey Harry Grace booked rides in three different states on consecutive days. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool jockey Harry Grace booked rides in three different states on consecutive days. Picture by Sean McKenna

WARRNAMBOOL-based jockey Harry Grace has set a unique record riding in three Australian states within as many days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.