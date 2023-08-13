WARRNAMBOOL-based jockey Harry Grace has set a unique record riding in three Australian states within as many days.
Grace's rushed trip started off with him riding at Geelong on Friday before boarding a flight at Tullamarine early on Saturday morning to Townsville in northeast Queensland where he had six rides. He then flew back to Melbourne late on Saturday night.
The third leg of Grace's trip saw him drive to Bordertown in South Australia on Sunday morning for five rides before driving home to Warrnambool on Sunday night.
The 24-year-old jockey's trip to Townsville proved beneficial as he rode Isis Carmella to victory in a $100,000 race, while Bering Sea ran third in the $150,000 Townsville Cup.
"It was a unique experience riding at Townsville," Grace said. "I flew out of Tullamarine at 6am on Saturday morning but there were no direct flights going to Townsville so I had to go to Brisbane and then flew to Townsville.
"I was lucky coming home as there was a direct flight to Tullamarine from Townsville.
"It's the first time that I've ridden in Queensland. There was a huge crowd at the meeting as it was Townsville Cup Day.
"There was 11 races on the card but due to my flight getting in late I could only have the six rides.
"I was glad I won on Isis Carmella for Kevin Miller. Kevin told me he trains at Rockhampton and he had a nine-hour float trip to get back home. It was really great to boot home the winner for Kevin."
The Warrnambool Cup-winning jockey was to be home late on Sunday night and up early on Monday morning riding trackwork for his good mate and trainer Tom Dabernig at his home track before driving to Pakenham where he has two rides later in the day.
"I don't mind doing the travelling," he said. "I'm only young. The travelling doesn't bother me. I just love trying to ride a winner."
Grace won this year's Warrnambool Cup on Rolls.
