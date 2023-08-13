Big W top of wish list for south-west residents

For a number of years south-west residents have called for a Big W to open in the city.
And it seems the appetite for the discount department store remains.
The Standard asked readers what store they would like to see open in the city, after the recent opening of Officeworks.
Residents are also keenly awaiting JB Hi-Fi opening its doors at the end of the month.
"BIG W. Can't understand why Warrnambool didn't get it years ago," Pam Esam said.
"Big W - lots of good shopping to be had," wrote Dianne Burke.
"Nandos and Big W," wrote Michelle Kelly.
"Big W as they have more stock," wrote Shelly King.
Readers also had other suggestions for stores that would be welcome additions to the city.
"Ikea would bring more people to town," wrote on reader.
Boost Juice and Daniel's Donuts were two other suggestions.
Melanie Askew said a "Ballarat-sized Myer" would be a good addition to the city.
"City Chic, Anaconda and Big W," Katrina Smith suggested.
Costco was another suggestion, as was The Body Shop.
"Costco, Smiggle, Pandora, Mimco plus some already mentioned Ikea, Big W and Anaconda. We are so behind the times for shopping and retail stores," wrote Amanda Joyce.
Krispy Kream Donuts and Timezone were also mentioned, as was an AFL store.
Schnitz, which specialises in chicken schnitzel, and the return of Priceline were also suggested.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
