North Warrnambool Eagles' finals spot is not yet assured but the dynamic side knows its best can topple the Hampden league's flag favourites after giving South Warrnambool a scare on Saturday.
The Eagles, without injured coach and game-changer Maddison Vardy (calf), held a two-goal lead late in the final term before a relentless Roosters found an edge to stretch their unbeaten streak this season to 16 games.
The Roosters had a different look in their goal circle with regular duo Annie Blackburn (calf) and Hollie Phillips (hamstring) sidelined.
But a handy replacement in former player Genevieve O'Connor teamed with Olivia Marris to provide a strong one-two punch in attack.
Vardy, who expects to play in round 17, said the Eagles took confidence from the defeat which would be needed in their final two games against top-five rivals Warrnambool and Koroit.
She said the Eagles' performance was the Roosters' toughest challenge this season.
"Going by the first three quarters, I think we had South's measure," Vardy said post game.
"I think we just ran out of legs in the last quarter and South are fit, they ran it out for four quarters.
"To be the closest team that has gotten to them all year is a feather in our cap and we've hit our straps at the right time."
Vardy said North Warrnambool needed to win at least one of its final two games to qualify for finals.
"Warrnambool and Koroit are must-wins for us so we knew today regardless of the score we had a lot to work on and the girls did every single thing they were asked," she said.
"They stepped up and I could not be more proud of the way everyone played. It was really good netball to watch."
South Warrnambool tried to penetrate the North defensive circle late in the final term but it took time for it to break through and sink the match-winning goals.
Vardy was thrilled with her players' dogged determination.
"Our defenders were awesome today and the pressure they put on just made the shooters and their attackers fumble the ball," she said.
"If we could score off every turnover, we would've come out well on top. It's something we're trying to work on - our defensive pressure is quite good and always is and we just let ourselves down bringing the ball down the court."
Newly re-signed South Warrnambool coach Will Jamison, who praised midcourter Isabella Rea for her gutsy performance, said it was important to respond when challenged.
"We just needed to get through this week without our two starting shooters," he said.
"There's some positives we can take from that because North are a quality side and they have improved significantly since the first time we played them.
"What we had to really focus on was the roles our centre court played and also our defenders.
"We needed to make sure we won a lot more ball than we usually would expect to win and we had the treasure the ball and find circle edge a lot more."
Jamison was content with the Roosters' pressure and noticed results in the second half.
"If you can remain composed in that last quarter, you know you're going to get a few turnovers you don't necessarily get in the first half," he said.
