The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South Warrnambool edges out North Warrnambool in thrilling Hampden netball game

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 12 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Genevieve OConnor filled in for her former club on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
South Warrnambool's Genevieve OConnor filled in for her former club on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

North Warrnambool Eagles' finals spot is not yet assured but the dynamic side knows its best can topple the Hampden league's flag favourites after giving South Warrnambool a scare on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.