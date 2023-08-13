Russells Creek plans to put a horror 188-point defeat immediately behind it and focus firmly on its upcoming do-or-die final.
The top-five Creekers ended their home-and-away season on a sour note as minor premier Merrivale sent an ominous warning to the rest of the Warrnambool and District league football competition with a 31.24 (210) to 4.4 (28) victory on its home deck.
Russells Creek co-coach Danny Chatfield said the result showcased Merrivale's stronghold on the competition, with the Tigers 18-0 this season.
"Merrivale are obviously undefeated for a reason," he said. "It goes to show you've got to be on.
"The boys were hurting but it is what it is, we can't change that, it's in the past but we can change next week.
"From our point (of view), we forget everything now and reset and go into our second (straight) finals campaign."
After breaking a decade-long finals drought in 2022, the Creekers will be looking to progress past the first week of finals after exiting at the elimination stage last year.
Chatfield believed a second year of finals meant little if they couldn't make progress with a win against Kolora-Noorat on Sunday.
"It's fight for survival now," he said. "If we bow out this Sunday, I don't really see that as an improvement to be honest. You always try and go that one better.
"We'll be fighting hard to win a final."
Chatfield said his side would likely be near full-strength for the match, with the Creekers hoping to get back several senior players who missed against Merrivale.
Lachlan and Jordan Edwards (flu) were outs on Saturday, as were skipper Taylem Wason and playing coach Dylan Herbertson.
Meanwhile, Merrivale coach Josh Sobey said his side wouldn't rest on its strong home-and-away record come its second semi-final in two weeks' time against either Nirranda or Panmure.
"We recognise and acknowledge we put together a pretty good season, it's something a lot of people haven't done," he said.
"We celebrated it internally (Saturday) but unfortunately you've got to move on pretty quick.
"This week it's 0-0."
Tigers' spearhead Dylan Weir's 13 goals against Creek was enough to tie with Allansford's Robbie Hare for league goal-kicking honours, with both forwards finishing the season on 89 goals.
"He got off the leash," Sobey said of Weir. "He's been playing really well, he's been building the last month."
The coach praised his team for sharing the forward load, with former Tigers premiership player Hamish Gurry, who has returned to the club after a stint in Queensland, kicking six goals in his fifth senior appearance this year.
"He's a Merrivale boy, and is very tight with all the boys," Sobey said of Gurry. "We've very happy to have him back... and looking forward to seeing what he can produce in a couple weeks' time."
Sam Gleeson, playing in his 150th milestone match, was also among the Tigers' best.
Sobey praised the vice captain for his loyalty to the club.
"It's a life commitment really, to the football club," he said. "He's just helped lift the standards since he's been back. He's just such a great leader and someone the younger players can certainly look up to."
