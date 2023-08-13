The Standard
Merrivale's Dylan Weir kicks 13 goals in triple-digit win against Russells Creek

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 13 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:00pm
Prolific Merrivale forward Dylan Weir gets his hands on the football in Saturday's win against Russells Creek. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Russells Creek plans to put a horror 188-point defeat immediately behind it and focus firmly on its upcoming do-or-die final.

Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

