Nirranda coach Nick Couch to make call on Isaac Stephens ahead of qualifying final

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 13 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 1:16pm
Nirranda will make a call this week whether Isaac Stephens returns for its qualifying final against Panmure. Picture by Sean McKenna
Nirranda coach Nick Couch is weighing up the risk of playing Isaac Stephens in a qualifying final against Panmure this weekend.

