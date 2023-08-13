Nirranda coach Nick Couch is weighing up the risk of playing Isaac Stephens in a qualifying final against Panmure this weekend.
Stephens hasn't lined up for the Blues since round 13 after the versatile forward injured his ankle in a game against Merrivale. But with a double chance in this year's Warrnambool and District league finals, Couch faces an important call this week.
"Knowing we've got another week up our sleeves, do I take the risk so early in the final series, that will be the decision up to me and Isaac to make," Couch said.
"If it was a do-or-die game, we'd look to strap him up and play him.
"We'll work that out this week... we won't take any risks until Thursday night."
Meanwhile, Dylan Lees (knee) and Bronte McCann (shoulder) are among those likely to return for Saturday's final at Mortlake's D.C Farran Oval after they were rested in the Blues' thumping 30.19 (199) to 2.0 (12) win over Old Collegians to end the home-and-away season.
Ahead of their final against Panmure, Couch said his side would need to be switched on from the opening bounce.
"I've been happy with our ball movement and what we're working towards," he said.
"If we can stop Panmure's run, especially on a big ground... and if we can put a fair bit of pressure on when they've got the footy, it will go a long way to us winning the game."
Mathew Lloyd led the Blues' attack against the Warriors with five goals while Jackson Couch, Jeremy Stacey and Danny Craven each chipped in with four. James Willsher was named best on ground.
Declan Gleeson was the Warriors' best.
