Panmure playing coach Bec Mitchell says her squad will get back to basics in preparation for its qualifying final against Merrivale.
The Bulldogs secured the coveted top-three finish and double chance ahead of the Warrnambool and District league netball finals, following a 61-30 victory against top-five side Timboon in the final home-and-away round.
Mitchell is expecting a competitive battle against reigning grand finalist Merrivale when the two teams meet at Mortlake's D.C. Farran Oval on Saturday.
"We've all played before, so we know their plays, it's just taking it back to basics for us," she said.
"Just taking the training Thursday just like we do every Thursday... and try not to get the girls too worked up, keep it nice and steady and we'll go from there."
Mitchell was pleased with her team's performance in its last hit-out against before finals.
"To finish the season with such a good win was definitely key," she said.
"We're definitely happy finishing third, get the second chance, it was all I aimed for as a coach, thrilled with where we are."
"The girls were able to keep the intensity from the first quarter to the fourth.
"We had a bit of a goal after each quarter, in what we needed to do and what we needed to improve.
"We were able to work on a few plays we want to bring into the finals."
The Bulldogs managed injury niggles throughout the match but are expected to go in full-strength against Merrivale bar Olivia Arandt, who has been on the sidelines with a broken elbow.
Meanwhile Kolora-Noorat playing coach Laura Bourke said her team would aim to make the club proud in its long-awaited return to finals action.
The Power proved too strong in their round 18 match against Allansford, running out 59-35 victors, to set up an elimination final against Timboon on Sunday.
"That's why we play here, we love the club," Bourke said. "It's been tough for them the last few years, if we can do them proud, that's our biggest goal at the end of the day."
With the win against Allansford all but secured by three-quarter-time, Bourke used the final term to try some new combinations, including swinging herself from goal defence into attack to team up with sister Anna in goals.
"Playing with my sister, I feel we have a pretty good connection," she said.
"Sometimes we don't need to know where each other are.
"It probably wasn't great that last quarter, me in goals, but it's something we might have a option with.
"The biggest thing about our team is we're so versatile."
Bourke said her team, which had already locked in its finals appearance, aimed to treat the match like a final.
"(We were) trying to take it pretty seriously and do the best we can," she said. "Our first half was really good, we sort of dropped off in the second which was a bit disappointing."
The Power integrated Lillie and Molly Bourke (holidays) and Hannah O'Connor (injury) back into their line-up.
"It was good to get back into the groove with them back and get a run in with them before finals," Bourke said.
Allansford showed sparks of a bright future throughout the clash but lacked the experience against a physical Power outfit.
Cats mentor Rachel Mungean was pleased with her team's efforts, including the work of 15 and under player Ellie Christoforou, who stepped into goal shooter for the unavailable Maddison Drake.
"She's been playing a lot more midcourt for us throughout the year but stood up as a goal shooter, where she plays at under 15 level," Mungean said. "I thought her and Emma (Stacey) worked really well together."
Mungean, who wished Kolora-Noorat luck in the finals, praised her side's progress throughout the year.
"The younger girls, they've improved each week," she said. "When you take a couple players off, the oldest is 22. Lots of future there, lacking experience, but they've got the drive and determination to get better."
Across the league, Nirranda clinched the minor premiership with a 70-30 win against Old Collegians. Star goal shooter Amanda Gilbert surpassed the 800-goal mark, with a 46-goal performance against the Warriors. Gilbert finishes the home-and-away season on 830.
Merrivale looked sharp for its upcoming qualifying final against Panmure, accounting for Russells Creek 78-21 while Dennington celebrated a 54-44 win against South Rovers to finish the year.
