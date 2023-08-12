The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Photos

Allansford finish 2023 season with win against finals-bound Kolora-Noorat

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
August 12 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allansford's Robbie Hare celebrates one of his seven goals against Kolora-Noorat. Picture: Anthony Brady
Allansford's Robbie Hare celebrates one of his seven goals against Kolora-Noorat. Picture: Anthony Brady

Allansford coach Tim Nowell believes the Cats' first win against Kolora-Noorat in more than eight years will build belief heading into the 2024 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.