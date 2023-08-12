Allansford coach Tim Nowell believes the Cats' first win against Kolora-Noorat in more than eight years will build belief heading into the 2024 season.
The Cats, who miss the the 2023 Warrnambool and District league finals series by one game, had nothing to lose in Saturday's contest against the finals-bound Power, and played as such in the 12.14 (86) to 8.14 (62) win. The Cats last defeated the Power in round five, 2015.
Nowell, who has re-committed as senior coach for 2024, was pleased with his team's response following last round's five goal loss to Russells Creek.
"We had to let that go, and we said this week, lets just finish on a high," he said. "Let's play some consistent football, build a bit of belief. (I'm) very proud of them."
The win bodes well for a team looking to improve on a sixth-place finish in 2024, and strengthened by the return of the majority of its senior list.
The Cats' pressure stood out against the Power, as did their ability to win repeat forward entries and limit their opponent's running game.
"At half time, we put a bit of a focus on locking it in our forward 80," Nowell said. "That's where we found a bit of their weakness there."
Zavier Mungean was a stand-out for Allansford, his intercept marking off half back crucial to setting up his team's counterattacks.
Forward spearhead Robbie Hare finished with seven goals to tie with Merrivale's Dylan Weir for this year's league leading goal kicker, while under 15 player and senior debutant Levi Draffen was swamped by teammates after converting a tricky goal from the left boundary.
Nowell praised the likes of Ben Lenehan for his forward delivery to Hare, as well as the latter for his team-orientated play this season.
"He really has put the team first," Nowell said of Hare. "I'd hate to know the amount of goals he's given off this year. He's probably given away enough to kick 100."
Power coach Nick Bourke admitted while it was disappointing to finish the home-and-away season with a loss, he was content knowing it wouldn't affect his side's ability to play finals.
"All the hard work we'd done up until now, we reap the rewards of that," he said of the Power's fourth-place finish. "We're really excited about what we can produce when we hit (finals)."
Bourke said his team would need to be better with its ball use in next Sunday's elimination final against Russells Creek.
"Finals footy, you can't allow that, you need to be on right from the start," he said.
Kolora-Noorat teenager Jacan Brooks was stretchered off in the second quarter as a precaution following a knock, though Bourke is confident Brooks won't miss games.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
